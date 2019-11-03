New Age Public Relations, Inc.: New Age Productions, Inc, Acquires JM Nightlife

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2019 / New Age Productions, Inc., announced this morning that it has acquired JM Nightlife from Marlo Holdings LLC and Wachman LLC. JM Nightlife is a startup Night Life entertainment company which, has shown dramatic results in under a year of operations. The purchase will be a strategic merger of one of the largest nightlife entertainment companies with the fastest growing.

The asset purchase of the Nightlife company adds multiple cities and shows to the New Age family of entertainment offerings which include, the world famous Hunk-O-Mania Show and Diva Royale. JM Nightlife adds the brands Musclemen Male Revue and Illusions to the New Age portfolio of shows. By purchasing JM Nightlife, New Age will immediately increase its' National footprint and continue to extend its' lead in the Nightlife entertainment industry.

"Our acquisition of JM Nightlife complements our overall Night Life offering as we can now provide shows in additional thriving markets. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity to offer shows, growth to additional markets, purchase of venues, and implementation of new and intriguing offerings Nationwide." said Armand Peri, President of New Age Productions. "The acquisition also adds a strategic relationship with Marlo Holdings and its' founder and CEO, Marty Chapman, an investment and holding company with a reputation of success in the Banking and Automotive Services industry. We also are excited of the return of Jeffrey Wachman to New Age Productions, who will remain involved as the Director of Operations."

About New Age Productions Inc.

New Age Productions Inc. was founded over twenty (20) years ago by Armand Peri, who built the business from an idea to one of the largest Nightlife companies in America. Mr. Peri is also the author of the book "Unparalleled Success".

Media Contact:

Name: Armand Peri

Email: armand@armandperi.com

About Jeffrey Wachman

Jeffrey is a notable presence in the Nightlife Entertainment industry know for creating and managing productions across the country. Jeffrey is the author of "Braverman".

Media Contact: Jeffrey Wachman at jeff@marloholdings.com

About Marlo Holdings LLC and Marty Chapman

Marlo Holdings LLC, is a twelve year old investment, holding and management company with a proven track record. Marty Chapman is the founder of American Lending Solutions LLC. (Now ALS Resolvion). Marty and his partners grew ALS from a startup to one of the largest Banking Servicing companies in the country. Marlo Holdings also has investments and manages about a dozen companies including, the Nationwide Recovery Bureau LLC (NRBCollect) and Estate Sales by Jonesy. Currently Marty is working on a few startup projects including a floor planning company for BHPH dealerships, Rent-To-Own auto franchises and a Payment Stream offering for BHPH dealerships.



Media Contact: Marty Chapman at marty@marloholdings.com

SOURCE: New Age Public Relations, Inc.

