Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

MUNICH, Nov 4, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu RunMyProcess, the high-productivity cloud platform, today introduces DigitalSuite Business Fabric, a connected and collaborative ecosystem designed to enable digital business innovation. By providing seamless access to information from the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, DigitalSuite Business Fabric makes it easier than ever for enterprises to effectively leverage new sources of data.Data from IoT-enabled devices provide powerful new insights - both in terms of information that was previously impossible to collect on a wide-scale basis as well as deeper insights into established processes. For example, IoT devices can capture manufacturing sensor data and send them to the cloud, then convert them into visual representations and dashboards, providing an early warning if a machine needs maintenance, proactively avoiding a breakdown.Access to this information is the new frontier, so businesses can effectively interrogate and act on the data they are collecting, to create new value. DigitalSuite Business Fabric is a new ecosystem designed to streamline this crucial connection between people and things. Partners already include Citrix, IoT.nxt, and Okin Business Process Services.RunMyProcess DigitalSuite, Fujitsu's proven low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform, is central to enabling businesses to make the connection between people and things. Easy-to-consume business processes are integrated across digital domains, while Okin Business Process Services provides the delivery power for enterprise project implementation.Partner Citrix provides the "people" side of the ecosystem. Citrix Workspace ensures workers enjoy unified and secure access to all applications, content across multiple data sources, and best-in-class security on any device, all accessible from anywhere.On the "things" side, the partnership with IoT.nxt enables RunMyProcess DigitalSuite to integrate IoT data from many diverse devices into a wide range of enterprise applications. Data can even be gathered from devices with non-standard protocols. Available instantly, this data is displayed in a user-friendly format, unlocking new efficiencies in business processes.Hiroshi Yazawa, CEO of Fujitsu RunMyProcess, comments: "Fujitsu RunMyProcess has built strong relationships with major digital partners to enable organizations to reach their full potential. With DigitalSuite Business Fabric, we leverage our expertise and that of our partners to challenge the limits of the possible and help enterprises with cutting-edge tools that maximize their business outcomes."Diane Fanelli, Vice President, Global Systems Integrators at Citrix adds: "Our partnership with Fujitsu is a natural fit as we share a people-centric approach to powering a better way to work that delivers benefits to both end-users and IT alike. The RunMyProcess DigitalSuite platform and the Business Fabric ecosystem provide seamless access to powerful features and functionality that streamlines solutions, minimizes downtime, and boost employee productivity while empowering individuals to choose when and where they work, on their preferred devices, and we are pleased to help fuel this through integration with Citrix Workspace."Jason Bradlee, COO Americas at IoT.nxt says: "Almost all businesses have IoT data, but not all are able to fully take advantage of it. We bridge the gap by translating all device data and making it available. By connecting this information to the broader Business Fabric ecosystem, the possibilities for leveraging it are huge. From the new solutions and services that can be created to a new value that can be generated for customers and businesses alike. All accessed via a single platform."The DigitalSuite Business Fabric ecosystem, its ability to easily connect people and things, and the role it plays in our trusted future will be showcased during Fujitsu Forum Europe, which takes place in Munich, Germany, on November 6 and 7. Visitors can see first-hand how workers can navigate the world of IoT devices, with mobile workflows tailored to their individual business needs.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release can be found at https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.