HONG KONG, Nov 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong-Kong based WiseSpot Company Limited (WiseSpot) today announces that it will partner with Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, to provide the Enterprise Product Catalog System (EPC) to SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited (SmarTone), leading telecommunications provider operating in Hong Kong and Macau. Once completed, the system will significantly reduce time-to-market for new products and offerings, while synchronizing various online and offline service provision channels and workflows for more convenience and even higher-quality user experience for its two million plus customers.This large-scale digital transformation project integrates Sigma Systems' award-winning software portfolio, namely its Catalog, CPQ, Order Management, Portfolio Inventory and Insights, with WiseSpot-designed-and-developed Voucher Management, Credit/Debit Management and Contract Management software modules. As a leading systems integrator and solutions developer for the telecommunications industry, WiseSpot will also be coordinating the implementation of this multi-year project.Stephen Chau, Chief Technology Officer, SmarTone, commented: "Service excellence is always something that has set us apart and at SmarTone, providing the best experience to our customers our main priority. By partnering with WiseSpot and Sigma Systems, their best-of-breed software systems will be a key element on which to continue our legacy of success and stay in the forefront of digital transformation - especially as we look to roll out a new range of products and services on our "Powerful Network", in line with our vision for a 5G future."Franky Lai, Founder & CEO of WiseSpot said: "Since 2001, WiseSpot has been steadfastly behind our core belief of "Creating the best Shaping future Communications". Through the years we have introduced different state-of-the-art technologies and applications to telecommunication service providers and enterprises in the Greater China region. In preparation for the era of customer-driven digital transformation and 5G, WiseSpot's experienced technology team is already years into actively planning for in-house solution development in conjunction with the sourcing of best of breed, world class applications. The introduction of Sigma Systems' award-winning software into SmarTone is one such example and we appreciate SmarTone for their trust and confirmation. Looking ahead, we will be full-force into the implementation of the EPC, so that it can enable SmarTone to more efficiently, seamlessly launch new products and services fit for the new 5G generation."Tim Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, Sigma Systems, commented: "In the age of digital services and 5G, driving product innovation and capitalizing upon new revenues is an imperative for CSPs. Today's service providers need to create, sell and deliver services in a frictionless, automated and error-free way. At Sigma Systems, our strength lies in helping service providers successfully navigate complexities inherent in the current landscape and transform their businesses to accelerate product innovation - and get Next Done NowTM. This agreement with SmarTone is testament to the value that Sigma Systems's Create-Sell-Deliver portfolio brings to any service provider and we are confident that with our unique offering and our collaboration with Wisepot, they will be able to launch new products and services seamlessly, and thus cater effectively to a new generation of consumers."About WiseSpot Company LimitedHeadquartered in Hong Kong, WiseSpot Company Limited was established in 2001 and has been a full service office in Taipei and a product development centre in Shenzhen. Through the years, we are committed to "Creating The Best Shaping Future Communications" through steady, continuous enhancements to our abilities for product innovation and project implementation, and to provide the best ICT and business solutions for telecommunication service providers and enterprises.We take pride in our team of experienced, technology-savvy professionals who are well versed in fixed, mobile & IP technologies. Our services span Greater China, Singapore, Australia, UK and USA, and are capable of supporting clients at every stage of the operations, from needs consultation, product design, application development, project implementation to 7X 24 telco-grade on-site support for live systems.Additional information can be found online at: http://www.wisespotgroup.com/About SmarToneSmarTone Mobile Communications Limited is a leading telecommunications company with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau, providing voice, multimedia and mobile broadband services, as well as fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. Its goal is to deliver unbeatable and valuable experiences to customers through its powerful network, purposeful apps and passionate service. The company has been listed in Hong Kong since 1996, and is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (0016.HK).Additional information can be found online at: https://www.smartone.com/en/About Sigma Systems (Twitter @SigmaSystems)Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for telecommunications, media and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company's portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning, Insights and Portfolio Inventory products, and offers a core set of services including professional services, cloud services, and managed services. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with technology and integration partners around the globe. Sigma is a Hansen Technologies company publicly listed on the Australian Stock Exchange - ASX:HSN.Additional information can be found online at https://sigma-systems.com/Visit Hansen Technologies at https://www.hansencx.com/Media Contacts:Andrea PoonVice President, MarketingWiseSpot Company Limited+852 3169 3169Adnan BashirSenior Corporate Communications ManagerSigma Systems+1 647-204-0999Source: WiseSpot Company LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.