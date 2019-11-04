Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907444 ISIN: BMG8219Z1059 Ticker-Symbol: SMA 
Frankfurt
01.11.19
09:15 Uhr
0,775 Euro
+0,015
+1,97 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,780
0,810
03.11.
0,780
0,810
01.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LTD0,775+1,97 %