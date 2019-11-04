

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regulators in Michigan have started to accept license applications for recreational marijuana businesses in the state from Friday, November 1.



The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency or MRA said while it will accept paper applications, it highly recommends applicants use the online application that has been specifically designed to ensure the efficient receipt of all necessary applicant information.



Online applications will be automatically moved quickly into the processing system, according to the MRA.



The main applicant, which is the entity or the individual seeking to hold the state license, must pay a $6,000 non-refundable application fee.



The MRA said it will utilize a two-step application process - prequalification and establishment licensing.



According to reports, 34 businesses had reportedly applied for licenses by the end of business on Friday.



However, more than 1,300 Michigan communities have formally banned, either temporarily or indefinitely, recreational marijuana commerce. Only five municipalities in the state have formally passed ordinances that allow recreational marijuana business.



The recreational marijuana market in Michigan is not expected to be launched until March or April 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX