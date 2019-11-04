DGAP-Media / 2019-11-04 / 07:00 *Vivoryon Therapeutics to Attend and Present at Investor Conferences in November 2019* *HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 4 November 2019* - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY), announced today that the company is scheduled to attend and present at upcoming conferences in November. *(1) BIO Europe [1]* November 11-13, 2019; Hamburg Messe, Hamburg, Germany _Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO, and Dr. Michael Schaeffer, CBO, to host meetings Dr. Dauer to present on Monday, November 11, 2019; at 3:30pm CET, in Hall B1, Room 6 on Level 1_ *(2) Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum [2]* November 25-27, 2019; Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center, Frankfurt, Germany _Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO, to host meetings and present on Monday November 25, 2019; at 3:00pm CET in Room Oslo_ ### *For more information, please contact: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG* Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO Email: contact@vivoryon.com *Trophic Communications* Gretchen Schweitzer / Joanne Tudorica Tel: +49 172 861 8540 / +49 176 2103 7191 Email: schweitzer@trophic.eu / tudorica@trophic.eu *MC Services AG* Anne Hennecke / Susanne Kutter Tel: +49 (0) 211 529 252 27 Email: vivoryon@mc-services.eu *About Vivoryon Therapeutics AG* With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, PQ912, in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. (www.vivoryon.com [3]) *Forward Looking Statements* Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. End of Media Release Issuer: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Key word(s): Travel 2019-11-04 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Weinbergweg 22 06120 Halle/Saale Germany Phone: +49 (0)345 555 9900 Fax: +49 (0)345 555 9901 E-mail: contact@vivoryon.com Internet: www.vivoryon.com ISIN: DE0007921835 WKN: 792183 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam EQS News ID: 903209 End of News DGAP Media 903209 2019-11-04 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2b460da9c766faf06596c24ff1a19b54&application_id=903209&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8c498eb544f17b3042c1dd8ff0d37a33&application_id=903209&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=41d29022a53944e2850469d63ade149d&application_id=903209&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 04, 2019 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)