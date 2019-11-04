Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 792183 ISIN: DE0007921835 Ticker-Symbol: PB9 
Xetra
01.11.19
17:36 Uhr
5,270 Euro
-0,030
-0,57 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,190
5,350
03.11.
5,040
5,480
07:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG5,270-0,57 %