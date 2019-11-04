Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNTB ISIN: CH0346177709 Ticker-Symbol: 22D 
Lang & Schwarz
03.11.19
18:58 Uhr
7,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OBSEVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OBSEVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,900
7,200
03.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OBSEVA
OBSEVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OBSEVA SA7,0500,00 %