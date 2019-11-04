

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical technology company Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net income climbed 36 percent to 507 million euros from 374 million euros a year ago.



Basic earnings per share were 0.50 euro, higher than 0.37 euro a year ago.



Profit increased 23 percent to 773 million euros, and profit margin improved to 18.7 percent from last year's 16.9 percent. Adjusted profit margin was 19.1 percent, up 90 basis points from last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent to 4.14 billion euros from prior year's 3.70 billion euros. The company recorded comparable revenue growth of 8 percent driven by very strong Imaging as well as Advanced Therapies business.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2020, the company expects comparable revenue growth to be in the range of 5 percent to 6 percent compared to fiscal year 2019. Adjusted basic earnings per share are expected to be 6 percent to 12 percent above last year.



Bernd Montag, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'As part of the implementation of our 2025 strategy, we are now entering the next, so-called Upgrading phase in order to achieve the next level of profitable growth in the coming years.'



