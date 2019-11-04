Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1401Z ISIN: IE00BYTBXV33 Ticker-Symbol: RY4C 
Xetra
01.11.19
17:35 Uhr
12,410 Euro
+0,280
+2,31 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,440
12,720
08:07
12,460
12,700
08:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RYANAIR
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC12,410+2,31 %