Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos") (NYSE: KOS) announced today the financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019. For the quarter, the Company generated net income of $16 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated adjusted net income(1) of $17 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.
"Kosmos continued to build momentum in the third quarter with strong free cash flow delivery and exploration success," said Andrew G. Inglis, chairman and chief executive officer. "At current oil prices we expect to deliver the 2019 free cash flow we set out at our capital markets day in February. Our 2019 drilling program in Mauritania and Senegal has increased the gas initially in place to the top end of our 50-100 Tcf range. Furthermore, our first infrastructure-led exploration well in Equatorial Guinea was successful and we expect this to further enhance the value of our Equatorial Guinea acquisition."
It should be noted that beginning with the first quarter 2019, the results include the impact of proportionately consolidating the Equatorial Guinea results. Prior quarters exclude this impact and only include the minority interest gain or loss in the bottom line. In addition, the prior year quarter includes only a partial quarter from the Gulf of Mexico acquisition, which did not close until mid-September 2018.
THIRD QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net cash provided by operating activities $178 million; free cash flow1 (non-GAAP) $70 million
- Sales 6.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
- Revenues $357 million
- Realized oil and gas revenues, excluding the impact of hedging program $59.13 per boe.
- Production expense $96 million, or $15.83 per boe
- General and administrative expenses $25 million, $15 million cash expense and $10 million non-cash equity based compensation expense
- Depletion and depreciation expense $147 million, or $24.29 per boe
- Exploration expenses $23 million
- Capital expenditures $107 million
At quarter end, the Company was in a net underlift position of approximately 1.2 million barrels of oil.
Third quarter results included a mark-to-market gain of $27 million related to the Company's oil derivative contracts. As of the quarter end and including recently executed hedges, Kosmos has approximately 15.1 million barrels of oil hedged covering 2019 through 2020 including Brent, WTI, and LLS based hedges.
Kosmos exited the third quarter of 2019 with approximately $704 million of liquidity, total debt of $2.15 billion, and $1.93 billion of net debt.
OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Total net production in the third quarter of 2019 averaged approximately 68,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)(2).
Ghana
During the third quarter of 2019, net production from Ghana averaged approximately 31,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd). As forecast, Kosmos lifted three cargoes from Ghana during the third quarter. The Jubilee gas enhancement work program originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019 has been deferred by the operator to the first quarter of 2020.
Equatorial Guinea
Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 11,500 bopd net in the third quarter of 2019 and Kosmos lifted the forecast one cargo from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter.
In late October, the S-5 well was drilled to target depth, encountering approximately 39 meters of net oil pay in good-quality Santonian reservoir. The S-5 well was fast-tracked based on new 3D seismic acquired in 2018 and was Kosmos' first infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) well drilled in Equatorial Guinea. The well is located within tieback range of the Ceiba FPSO and work is currently ongoing to establish the scale of the discovered resource and evaluate the optimal development solution. The well was drilled in approximately 800 meters of water to a total measured depth of around 4,400 meters.
U.S. Gulf of Mexico
U.S. Gulf of Mexico production averaged approximately 25,800 boepd net (82% oil) during the third quarter, exceeding the high end of the guidance range despite experiencing downtime from Hurricane Barry equivalent to approximately 1,500 boepd for the quarter. The strong third quarter production was driven primarily by Odd Job, capitalizing upon spare capacity aboard Delta House, as well as initial production from Gladden Deep, the first successful well in the 2019 ILX program in the basin.
The Moneypenny prospect was drilled in Mississippi Canyon Block 214 in late October 2019 and was unsuccessful. The well, which was targeting net resources of approximately 9 million barrels of oil equivalent, was designed as an inexpensive exploration tail of the Odd Job development well and cost around $3.5 million.
Kosmos was an active participant in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 253 in August, and was subsequently awarded the four deepwater blocks upon which it was previously deemed to be the high bidder.
Mauritania Senegal
The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project located offshore Mauritania and Senegal remains on track with progress being made across all Phase 1 project areas including subsea, FLNG vessel, HUB Terminal, and FPSO vessel. Overall, Phase 1 of the Tortue project is approximately 15 percent complete. Pre-FEED work is ongoing for Phases 2 and 3 and these next phases are expected to expand capacity of this hub to almost 10 MTPA of LNG for export.
In September, Kosmos announced that the Yakaar-2 appraisal well encountered approximately 30 meters of net gas pay in similar high-quality Cenomanian reservoir to the Yakaar-1 exploration well. The results of the Yakaar-2 well underpin Kosmos' view that the Yakaar-Teranga resource base is world-scale and has the potential to support an LNG project that provides significant volumes of natural gas to both domestic and export markets. Development of Yakaar-Teranga is expected in a phased approach with Phase 1 providing domestic gas and data to optimize the development of future phases. It will also support the country's "Plan Emergent Senegal" launched by the President of Senegal in 2014.
In October, Kosmos announced that the Orca-1 exploration well made a major gas discovery offshore Mauritania in the BirAllah area. The results continue the 100 percent success rate from nine wells targeting the inboard gas trend in Mauritania/Senegal. The Orca-1 well, which targeted a previously untested Albian play, exceeded pre-drill expectations encountering 36 meters of net gas pay in excellent quality reservoirs. In addition, the well extended the Cenomanian play fairway by confirming 11 meters of net gas pay in a down-structure position relative to the original Marsouin-1 discovery well, which was drilled on the crest of the anticline. The location of Orca-1, approximately 7.5 kilometers from the crest of the anticline, proved both the structural and stratigraphic trap of the Orca prospect, which we estimate has a mean gas initially in place (GIIP) of 13 TCF. In total, we believe that Orca-1 and Marsouin-1 have de-risked up to 50 TCF of GIIP from the Cenomanian and Albian plays in the BirAllah area, more than sufficient resource to support a world-scale LNG project. In addition, a deeper, untested Aptian play has also been identified within the area and surrounding structures.
(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure
(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines EBITDAX as Net income (loss) plus (i) exploration expense, (ii) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) equity based compensation expense, (iv) unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (realized losses are deducted and realized gains are added back), (v) (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, (vi) interest (income) expense, (vii) income taxes, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) doubtful accounts expense and (x) similar other material items which management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The Company defines Adjusted net income (loss) as Net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less Oil and gas assets, Other property, Change in restricted cash, and certain other items that may affect the comparability of results. The Company defines net debt as the sum of notes outstanding issued at par and borrowings on the Facility and Corporate revolver less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.
We believe that EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, Net debt and other similar measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the oil and gas sector and will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods, among securities analysts, as well as company by company. EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt as presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues and other income:
Oil and gas revenue
357,036
242,833
1,049,759
585,220
Gain on sale of assets
7,666
7,666
Other income, net
(66
(280
(65
(17
Total revenues and other income
356,970
250,219
1,049,694
592,869
Costs and expenses:
Oil and gas production
95,540
55,078
266,316
151,661
Facilities insurance modifications, net
12,569
12,334
(5,174
21,812
Exploration expenses
22,773
148,238
83,022
246,912
General and administrative
24,723
25,963
88,703
65,343
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
146,653
80,041
416,186
208,607
Interest and other financing costs, net
30,721
23,549
125,565
68,113
Derivatives, net
(27,016
57,357
35,884
236,107
Gain on equity method investments, net
(24,841
(59,637
Other expenses, net
11,472
(12,807
11,798
(8,164
Total costs and expenses
317,435
364,912
1,022,300
930,754
Income (loss) before income taxes
39,535
(114,693
27,394
(337,885
Income tax expense (benefit)
23,470
11,364
47,398
(58,329
Net income (loss)
16,065
(126,057
(20,004
(279,556
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
0.04
(0.31
(0.05
(0.70
Diluted
0.04
(0.31
(0.05
(0.70
Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
Basic
401,466
404,536
401,319
399,026
Diluted
410,992
404,536
401,319
399,026
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
203,646
173,515
Receivables, net
129,037
140,006
Other current assets
217,345
196,179
Total current assets
550,028
509,700
Property and equipment, net
3,799,036
3,459,701
Other non-current assets
119,195
118,788
Total assets
4,468,259
4,088,189
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
171,495
176,540
Accrued liabilities
292,419
195,596
Other current liabilities
8,461
12,172
Total current liabilities
472,375
384,308
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
2,106,202
2,120,547
Deferred tax liabilities
678,808
477,179
Other non-current liabilities
319,844
164,677
Total long-term liabilities
3,104,854
2,762,403
Total stockholders' equity
891,030
941,478
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
4,468,259
4,088,189
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
16,065
(126,057
(20,004
(279,556
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
148,938
82,387
423,160
215,676
Deferred income taxes
(13,110
(2,219
(69,840
(84,095
Unsuccessful well costs
262
70,294
7,361
114,948
Change in fair value of derivatives
(31,683
54,267
34,003
232,057
Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1)
(3,657
(46,484
(24,701
(102,705
Equity-based compensation
9,450
8,890
27,382
25,975
Gain on sale of assets
(7,666
(7,666
Loss on extinguishment of debt
268
24,794
4,324
Distributions in excess of equity in earnings
1
5,235
Other
2,183
788
9,600
1,237
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Net changes in working capital
49,438
55,345
(11,479
(35,183
Net cash provided by operating activities
177,886
89,814
400,276
90,247
Investing activities
Oil and gas assets
(87,374
(56,655
(240,642
(149,305
Other property
(3,061
(745
(8,291
(3,560
Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of cash acquired
(961,764
(961,764
Return of investment from KTIPI
62,658
142,628
Proceeds on sale of assets
13,703
13,703
Notes receivable from partners
(13,582
(19,565
Net cash used in investing activities
(104,017
(942,803
(268,498
(958,298
Financing activities:
Borrowings on long-term debt
1,000,000
175,000
1,000,000
Payments on long-term debt
(25,000
(75,000
(325,000
(175,000
Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes
641,875
Redemption of senior secured notes
(535,338
Purchase of treasury stock
(1,983
(17,695
Dividends
(18,158
(54,447
Deferred financing costs
(462
(11,002
(2,443
(36,745
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(43,620
913,998
(102,336
770,560
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
30,249
61,009
29,442
(97,491
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
184,809
146,486
185,616
304,986
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
215,058
207,495
215,058
207,495
_____________________________________
|(1)
Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(8.3) million and $(50.0) million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(27.0) million and $(107.3) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Equity Method Investment
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
Revenues and other income:
Oil and gas revenue
215,408
600,158
Other income
(72
44
Total revenues and other income
215,336
600,202
Costs and expenses:
Oil and gas production
40,334
115,366
Depletion and depreciation
33,044
108,996
Other expenses, net
(58
(211
Total costs and expenses
73,320
224,151
Income before income taxes
142,016
376,051
Income tax expense
50,796
134,047
Net income
91,220
242,004
Kosmos' share of net income
45,610
121,002
Basis difference amortization(1)
20,769
61,365
Equity in earnings KTIPI
24,841
59,637
_____________________________________
|(1)
|The basis difference, which is associated with oil and gas properties and subject to amortization, has been allocated to the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex. We amortized the basis difference using the unit-of-production method.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
EBITDAX
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Kosmos
Kosmos
Equatorial
Total
Net income (loss)
16,065
(126,057
24,841
(101,216
Exploration expenses
22,773
148,238
148,238
Facilities insurance modifications, net
12,569
12,334
12,334
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
146,653
80,041
37,291
117,332
Equity-based compensation
9,450
8,890
8,890
Derivatives, net
(27,016
57,357
57,357
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(8,325
(49,994
(49,994
Inventory impairment and other
9,981
(2
(2
Disputed charges and related costs
1,677
(12,682
(12,682
Gain on sale of assets
(7,666
(7,666
Gain on equity method investment KTIPI
(24,841
(24,841
Interest and other financing costs, net
30,721
23,549
23,549
Income tax expense (benefit)
23,470
11,364
25,398
36,762
EBITDAX
238,018
120,531
87,530
208,061
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Kosmos
Kosmos
Equatorial
Total
Net income (loss)
(20,004
(279,556
59,637
(219,919
Exploration expenses
83,022
246,912
246,912
Facilities insurance modifications, net
(5,174
21,812
21,812
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
416,186
208,607
115,862
324,469
Equity-based compensation
27,382
25,975
25,975
Derivatives, net
35,884
236,107
236,107
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(27,017
(107,259
(107,259
Inventory impairment and other
10,168
(7
(7
Disputed charges and related costs
1,663
(9,721
(9,721
Gain on sale of assets
(7,666
(7,666
Gain on equity method investment KTIPI
(59,637
(59,637
Interest and other financing costs, net
125,565
68,113
68,113
Income tax expense (benefit)
47,398
(58,329
67,024
8,695
EBITDAX
695,073
285,351
242,523
527,874
Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2019
Kosmos
Equatorial
Total
Net income (loss)
165,561
13,244
178,805
Exploration expenses
137,602
352
137,954
Facilities insurance modifications, net
(20,031
(20,031
Depletion and depreciation
537,414
19,120
556,534
Equity-based compensation
36,637
36,637
Derivatives, net
(231,653
(231,653
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(56,811
(56,811
Inventory impairment and other
10,463
10,463
Disputed charges and related costs
1,631
1,631
Gain on equity method investment KTIPI
(13,244
(13,244
Interest and other financing costs, net
158,628
158,628
Income tax expense
148,858
11,467
160,325
EBITDAX
875,055
44,183
919,238
_____________________________________
(1)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during this period.
(2)
For the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment through December 31, 2018, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method through this date.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Adjusted Net Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income (loss)
16,065
(126,057
(20,004
(279,556
Derivatives, net
(27,016
57,357
35,884
236,107
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(8,325
(49,994
(27,017
(107,259
Gain on sale of assets
(7,666
(7,666
Facilities insurance modifications, net
12,569
12,334
(5,174
21,812
Inventory impairment and other
9,981
(2
10,168
(7
Disputed charges and related costs
1,677
(12,682
1,663
(9,721
Impairment of suspended well costs
57,772
57,772
Loss on extinguishment of debt
268
24,794
4,324
Total selected items before tax
(11,114
57,387
40,318
195,362
Income tax expense on adjustments(1)
11,594
(22,798
(4,980
(64,446
Adjusted net income (loss)
16,545
(91,468
15,334
(148,640
Net income (loss) per diluted share
0.04
(0.31
(0.05
(0.70
Derivatives, net
(0.06
0.14
0.09
0.59
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(0.02
(0.12
(0.07
(0.27
Gain on sale of assets
(0.02
(0.02
Facilities insurance modifications, net
0.03
0.03
(0.01
0.05
Inventory impairment and other
0.02
0.03
Disputed charges and related costs
(0.03
(0.03
Impairment of suspended well costs
0.14
0.13
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0.06
0.01
Total selected items before tax
(0.03
0.14
0.10
0.46
Income tax expense on adjustments(1)
0.03
(0.06
(0.01
(0.15
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share
0.04
(0.23
0.04
(0.39
Weighted average number of diluted shares
410,992
404,536
401,319
399,026
_____________________________________
(1)
Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
177,886
400,276
Net cash used in investing activities
(104,017
(268,498
Other cash used in financing activities(1)
(461
(22,888
Change in restricted cash
(3,512
688
Free cash flow (before dividends)
69,896
109,578
_____________________________________
|(1)
Amounts consist of costs related to the redemption of the senior secured notes, issuance of senior notes and other long-term debt and the purchase of treasury stock.
Operational Summary(1)
(In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Volume Sold
Oil (MMBbl)
Kosmos
5.698
3.247
16.239
8.076
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
1.448
4.278
Total Oil (MMBbl)
5.698
4.695
16.239
12.354
Gas (MMcf)
1.189
0.309
4.653
0.309
NGL (MMBbl)
0.142
0.024
0.393
0.024
Total (MMBoe)
6.038
4.771
17.408
12.430
Revenue
Oil sales:
Kosmos
351,537
241,139
1,031,687
583,526
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
107,704
300,079
Total Oil sales
351,537
348,843
1,031,687
883,605
Gas sales
3,969
0.975
11,776
0.975
NGL sales
1,530
0.719
6,296
0.719
Total sales
357,036
350,537
1,049,759
885,299
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(8,325
(49,994
(27,017
(107,259
Realized revenue
348,711
300,543
1,022,742
778,040
Oil and Gas Production Costs
Kosmos
95,540
55,078
266,316
151,661
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
20,167
57,683
Total oil and gas production costs
95,540
75,245
266,316
209,344
Oil sales per Bbl:
Kosmos
61.69
74.27
63.53
72.25
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
74.38
70.14
Total Oil sales per Bbl
61.69
74.30
63.53
71.52
Gas sales per Mcf
3.34
3.16
2.53
3.16
NGL sales per Bbl
10.77
29.96
16.02
29.96
Total sales per Boe
59.13
73.47
60.30
71.22
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(2)
(1.46
(15.40
(1.66
(13.28
Realized revenue per Boe(3)
57.75
62.99
58.75
62.59
Oil and gas production costs per Boe:
Kosmos
15.83
16.57
15.30
18.60
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
13.93
13.48
Total oil and gas production costs
15.83
15.77
15.30
16.84
_____________________________________
(1)
For the three and nine months September 30, 2018, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations for the Equatorial Guinea investment, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during this period.
(2)
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold.
(3)
Realized revenue includes revenue from Kosmos, Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment), and Cash settlements on commodity derivatives; on a per Boe basis realized revenue is calculated using the total Net Volume Sold from both Kosmos and Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment).
|Kosmos was underlifted by approximately 1,202 thousand barrels as of September 30, 2019.
Hedging Summary
As of September 30, 2019(1)
(Unaudited)
Weighted Average Price per Bbl
Index
MBbl
Floor(2)
Sold Put
Ceiling
2019:
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
2,628
53.33
43.81
73.57
Swaps
NYMEX WTI
265
51.61
Collars
Argus LLS
250
60.00
88.75
2020:
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
6,000
57.50
45.00
80.18
Put spread
Dated Brent
4,000
58.75
50.00
Swaps with sold puts
Dated Brent
2,000
60.53
48.75
_____________________________________
(1)
Please see the Company's filed 10-Q for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of September 30, 2019 and hedges added since quarter-end.
(2)
"Floor" represents floor price for collars or swaps and strike price for purchased puts.
|Note: Excludes 0.2 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $80.00 per Bbl in 2019, 8.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $85.00 per Bbl in 2020 and 4.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $72.50 per Bbl in 2021.
2019 Guidance
FY 2019
Production(1,2)
~67,000 boe per day
Opex
$12.00 $15.00 per boe
DD&A
$22.00 $25.00 per boe
G&A(3)
$115 $125 million
Exploration Expense
~$30 million average per quarter
Net Interest
$35 $37 million per quarter
Tax
$3.00 $5.00 per boe
Capex
$425 $475 million in FY 2019
_____________________________________
|Note: Ghana/EG revenue calculated by number of cargos.
|(1)
4Q 2019 Ghana: 4 cargos Equatorial Guinea 1.5 cargos. FY 2019 Ghana: 12 cargos Equatorial Guinea 5.0 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil.
|(2)
GoM Production 4Q 2019: 23,000-25,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2019: U.S. Gulf of Mexico: 80%/12%/8%.
|(3)
G&A Approximately 70% cash.
