Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos") (NYSE: KOS) announced today the financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019. For the quarter, the Company generated net income of $16 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated adjusted net income(1) of $17 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

"Kosmos continued to build momentum in the third quarter with strong free cash flow delivery and exploration success," said Andrew G. Inglis, chairman and chief executive officer. "At current oil prices we expect to deliver the 2019 free cash flow we set out at our capital markets day in February. Our 2019 drilling program in Mauritania and Senegal has increased the gas initially in place to the top end of our 50-100 Tcf range. Furthermore, our first infrastructure-led exploration well in Equatorial Guinea was successful and we expect this to further enhance the value of our Equatorial Guinea acquisition."

It should be noted that beginning with the first quarter 2019, the results include the impact of proportionately consolidating the Equatorial Guinea results. Prior quarters exclude this impact and only include the minority interest gain or loss in the bottom line. In addition, the prior year quarter includes only a partial quarter from the Gulf of Mexico acquisition, which did not close until mid-September 2018.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Net cash provided by operating activities $178 million; free cash flow1 (non-GAAP) $70 million

Sales 6.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)

Revenues $357 million

Realized oil and gas revenues, excluding the impact of hedging program $59.13 per boe.

Production expense $96 million, or $15.83 per boe

General and administrative expenses $25 million, $15 million cash expense and $10 million non-cash equity based compensation expense

Depletion and depreciation expense $147 million, or $24.29 per boe

Exploration expenses $23 million

Capital expenditures $107 million

At quarter end, the Company was in a net underlift position of approximately 1.2 million barrels of oil.

Third quarter results included a mark-to-market gain of $27 million related to the Company's oil derivative contracts. As of the quarter end and including recently executed hedges, Kosmos has approximately 15.1 million barrels of oil hedged covering 2019 through 2020 including Brent, WTI, and LLS based hedges.

Kosmos exited the third quarter of 2019 with approximately $704 million of liquidity, total debt of $2.15 billion, and $1.93 billion of net debt.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Total net production in the third quarter of 2019 averaged approximately 68,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)(2).

Ghana

During the third quarter of 2019, net production from Ghana averaged approximately 31,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd). As forecast, Kosmos lifted three cargoes from Ghana during the third quarter. The Jubilee gas enhancement work program originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019 has been deferred by the operator to the first quarter of 2020.

Equatorial Guinea

Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 11,500 bopd net in the third quarter of 2019 and Kosmos lifted the forecast one cargo from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter.

In late October, the S-5 well was drilled to target depth, encountering approximately 39 meters of net oil pay in good-quality Santonian reservoir. The S-5 well was fast-tracked based on new 3D seismic acquired in 2018 and was Kosmos' first infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) well drilled in Equatorial Guinea. The well is located within tieback range of the Ceiba FPSO and work is currently ongoing to establish the scale of the discovered resource and evaluate the optimal development solution. The well was drilled in approximately 800 meters of water to a total measured depth of around 4,400 meters.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

U.S. Gulf of Mexico production averaged approximately 25,800 boepd net (82% oil) during the third quarter, exceeding the high end of the guidance range despite experiencing downtime from Hurricane Barry equivalent to approximately 1,500 boepd for the quarter. The strong third quarter production was driven primarily by Odd Job, capitalizing upon spare capacity aboard Delta House, as well as initial production from Gladden Deep, the first successful well in the 2019 ILX program in the basin.

The Moneypenny prospect was drilled in Mississippi Canyon Block 214 in late October 2019 and was unsuccessful. The well, which was targeting net resources of approximately 9 million barrels of oil equivalent, was designed as an inexpensive exploration tail of the Odd Job development well and cost around $3.5 million.

Kosmos was an active participant in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 253 in August, and was subsequently awarded the four deepwater blocks upon which it was previously deemed to be the high bidder.

Mauritania Senegal

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project located offshore Mauritania and Senegal remains on track with progress being made across all Phase 1 project areas including subsea, FLNG vessel, HUB Terminal, and FPSO vessel. Overall, Phase 1 of the Tortue project is approximately 15 percent complete. Pre-FEED work is ongoing for Phases 2 and 3 and these next phases are expected to expand capacity of this hub to almost 10 MTPA of LNG for export.

In September, Kosmos announced that the Yakaar-2 appraisal well encountered approximately 30 meters of net gas pay in similar high-quality Cenomanian reservoir to the Yakaar-1 exploration well. The results of the Yakaar-2 well underpin Kosmos' view that the Yakaar-Teranga resource base is world-scale and has the potential to support an LNG project that provides significant volumes of natural gas to both domestic and export markets. Development of Yakaar-Teranga is expected in a phased approach with Phase 1 providing domestic gas and data to optimize the development of future phases. It will also support the country's "Plan Emergent Senegal" launched by the President of Senegal in 2014.

In October, Kosmos announced that the Orca-1 exploration well made a major gas discovery offshore Mauritania in the BirAllah area. The results continue the 100 percent success rate from nine wells targeting the inboard gas trend in Mauritania/Senegal. The Orca-1 well, which targeted a previously untested Albian play, exceeded pre-drill expectations encountering 36 meters of net gas pay in excellent quality reservoirs. In addition, the well extended the Cenomanian play fairway by confirming 11 meters of net gas pay in a down-structure position relative to the original Marsouin-1 discovery well, which was drilled on the crest of the anticline. The location of Orca-1, approximately 7.5 kilometers from the crest of the anticline, proved both the structural and stratigraphic trap of the Orca prospect, which we estimate has a mean gas initially in place (GIIP) of 13 TCF. In total, we believe that Orca-1 and Marsouin-1 have de-risked up to 50 TCF of GIIP from the Cenomanian and Albian plays in the BirAllah area, more than sufficient resource to support a world-scale LNG project. In addition, a deeper, untested Aptian play has also been identified within the area and surrounding structures.

(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure

(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Kosmos will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2019 financial and operating results today at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time). A live webcast of the event and slides can be accessed on the Investors page of Kosmos' website at http://investors.kosmosenergy.com/investor-events. The dial-in telephone number for the call is +1.877.407.3982. Callers outside the United States should dial +1.201.493.6780. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of Kosmos' website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration (Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Cote d'Ivoire, Namibia and Sao Tome and Principe). Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines EBITDAX as Net income (loss) plus (i) exploration expense, (ii) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) equity based compensation expense, (iv) unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (realized losses are deducted and realized gains are added back), (v) (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, (vi) interest (income) expense, (vii) income taxes, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) doubtful accounts expense and (x) similar other material items which management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The Company defines Adjusted net income (loss) as Net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less Oil and gas assets, Other property, Change in restricted cash, and certain other items that may affect the comparability of results. The Company defines net debt as the sum of notes outstanding issued at par and borrowings on the Facility and Corporate revolver less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

We believe that EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, Net debt and other similar measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the oil and gas sector and will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods, among securities analysts, as well as company by company. EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt as presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos' estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos' Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue 357,036 242,833 1,049,759 585,220 Gain on sale of assets 7,666 7,666 Other income, net (66 (280 (65 (17 Total revenues and other income 356,970 250,219 1,049,694 592,869 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 95,540 55,078 266,316 151,661 Facilities insurance modifications, net 12,569 12,334 (5,174 21,812 Exploration expenses 22,773 148,238 83,022 246,912 General and administrative 24,723 25,963 88,703 65,343 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 146,653 80,041 416,186 208,607 Interest and other financing costs, net 30,721 23,549 125,565 68,113 Derivatives, net (27,016 57,357 35,884 236,107 Gain on equity method investments, net (24,841 (59,637 Other expenses, net 11,472 (12,807 11,798 (8,164 Total costs and expenses 317,435 364,912 1,022,300 930,754 Income (loss) before income taxes 39,535 (114,693 27,394 (337,885 Income tax expense (benefit) 23,470 11,364 47,398 (58,329 Net income (loss) 16,065 (126,057 (20,004 (279,556 Net income (loss) per share: Basic 0.04 (0.31 (0.05 (0.70 Diluted 0.04 (0.31 (0.05 (0.70 Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 401,466 404,536 401,319 399,026 Diluted 410,992 404,536 401,319 399,026

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 203,646 173,515 Receivables, net 129,037 140,006 Other current assets 217,345 196,179 Total current assets 550,028 509,700 Property and equipment, net 3,799,036 3,459,701 Other non-current assets 119,195 118,788 Total assets 4,468,259 4,088,189 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 171,495 176,540 Accrued liabilities 292,419 195,596 Other current liabilities 8,461 12,172 Total current liabilities 472,375 384,308 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 2,106,202 2,120,547 Deferred tax liabilities 678,808 477,179 Other non-current liabilities 319,844 164,677 Total long-term liabilities 3,104,854 2,762,403 Total stockholders' equity 891,030 941,478 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 4,468,259 4,088,189

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) 16,065 (126,057 (20,004 (279,556 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 148,938 82,387 423,160 215,676 Deferred income taxes (13,110 (2,219 (69,840 (84,095 Unsuccessful well costs 262 70,294 7,361 114,948 Change in fair value of derivatives (31,683 54,267 34,003 232,057 Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) (3,657 (46,484 (24,701 (102,705 Equity-based compensation 9,450 8,890 27,382 25,975 Gain on sale of assets (7,666 (7,666 Loss on extinguishment of debt 268 24,794 4,324 Distributions in excess of equity in earnings 1 5,235 Other 2,183 788 9,600 1,237 Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital 49,438 55,345 (11,479 (35,183 Net cash provided by operating activities 177,886 89,814 400,276 90,247 Investing activities Oil and gas assets (87,374 (56,655 (240,642 (149,305 Other property (3,061 (745 (8,291 (3,560 Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of cash acquired (961,764 (961,764 Return of investment from KTIPI 62,658 142,628 Proceeds on sale of assets 13,703 13,703 Notes receivable from partners (13,582 (19,565 Net cash used in investing activities (104,017 (942,803 (268,498 (958,298 Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt 1,000,000 175,000 1,000,000 Payments on long-term debt (25,000 (75,000 (325,000 (175,000 Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes 641,875 Redemption of senior secured notes (535,338 Purchase of treasury stock (1,983 (17,695 Dividends (18,158 (54,447 Deferred financing costs (462 (11,002 (2,443 (36,745 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (43,620 913,998 (102,336 770,560 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,249 61,009 29,442 (97,491 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 184,809 146,486 185,616 304,986 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 215,058 207,495 215,058 207,495

_____________________________________

(1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(8.3) million and $(50.0) million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(27.0) million and $(107.3) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Equity Method Investment (In thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue 215,408 600,158 Other income (72 44 Total revenues and other income 215,336 600,202 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 40,334 115,366 Depletion and depreciation 33,044 108,996 Other expenses, net (58 (211 Total costs and expenses 73,320 224,151 Income before income taxes 142,016 376,051 Income tax expense 50,796 134,047 Net income 91,220 242,004 Kosmos' share of net income 45,610 121,002 Basis difference amortization(1) 20,769 61,365 Equity in earnings KTIPI 24,841 59,637

_____________________________________

(1) The basis difference, which is associated with oil and gas properties and subject to amortization, has been allocated to the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex. We amortized the basis difference using the unit-of-production method.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Kosmos Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(1) Total Net income (loss) 16,065 (126,057 24,841 (101,216 Exploration expenses 22,773 148,238 148,238 Facilities insurance modifications, net 12,569 12,334 12,334 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 146,653 80,041 37,291 117,332 Equity-based compensation 9,450 8,890 8,890 Derivatives, net (27,016 57,357 57,357 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (8,325 (49,994 (49,994 Inventory impairment and other 9,981 (2 (2 Disputed charges and related costs 1,677 (12,682 (12,682 Gain on sale of assets (7,666 (7,666 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (24,841 (24,841 Interest and other financing costs, net 30,721 23,549 23,549 Income tax expense (benefit) 23,470 11,364 25,398 36,762 EBITDAX 238,018 120,531 87,530 208,061

Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Kosmos Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(2) Total Net income (loss) (20,004 (279,556 59,637 (219,919 Exploration expenses 83,022 246,912 246,912 Facilities insurance modifications, net (5,174 21,812 21,812 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 416,186 208,607 115,862 324,469 Equity-based compensation 27,382 25,975 25,975 Derivatives, net 35,884 236,107 236,107 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (27,017 (107,259 (107,259 Inventory impairment and other 10,168 (7 (7 Disputed charges and related costs 1,663 (9,721 (9,721 Gain on sale of assets (7,666 (7,666 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (59,637 (59,637 Interest and other financing costs, net 125,565 68,113 68,113 Income tax expense (benefit) 47,398 (58,329 67,024 8,695 EBITDAX 695,073 285,351 242,523 527,874

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(2) Total Net income (loss) 165,561 13,244 178,805 Exploration expenses 137,602 352 137,954 Facilities insurance modifications, net (20,031 (20,031 Depletion and depreciation 537,414 19,120 556,534 Equity-based compensation 36,637 36,637 Derivatives, net (231,653 (231,653 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (56,811 (56,811 Inventory impairment and other 10,463 10,463 Disputed charges and related costs 1,631 1,631 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (13,244 (13,244 Interest and other financing costs, net 158,628 158,628 Income tax expense 148,858 11,467 160,325 EBITDAX 875,055 44,183 919,238

_____________________________________

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during this period. (2) For the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment through December 31, 2018, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method through this date.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) 16,065 (126,057 (20,004 (279,556 Derivatives, net (27,016 57,357 35,884 236,107 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (8,325 (49,994 (27,017 (107,259 Gain on sale of assets (7,666 (7,666 Facilities insurance modifications, net 12,569 12,334 (5,174 21,812 Inventory impairment and other 9,981 (2 10,168 (7 Disputed charges and related costs 1,677 (12,682 1,663 (9,721 Impairment of suspended well costs 57,772 57,772 Loss on extinguishment of debt 268 24,794 4,324 Total selected items before tax (11,114 57,387 40,318 195,362 Income tax expense on adjustments(1) 11,594 (22,798 (4,980 (64,446 Adjusted net income (loss) 16,545 (91,468 15,334 (148,640 Net income (loss) per diluted share 0.04 (0.31 (0.05 (0.70 Derivatives, net (0.06 0.14 0.09 0.59 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (0.02 (0.12 (0.07 (0.27 Gain on sale of assets (0.02 (0.02 Facilities insurance modifications, net 0.03 0.03 (0.01 0.05 Inventory impairment and other 0.02 0.03 Disputed charges and related costs (0.03 (0.03 Impairment of suspended well costs 0.14 0.13 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.06 0.01 Total selected items before tax (0.03 0.14 0.10 0.46 Income tax expense on adjustments(1) 0.03 (0.06 (0.01 (0.15 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share 0.04 (0.23 0.04 (0.39 Weighted average number of diluted shares 410,992 404,536 401,319 399,026

_____________________________________

(1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Free Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities 177,886 400,276 Net cash used in investing activities (104,017 (268,498 Other cash used in financing activities(1) (461 (22,888 Change in restricted cash (3,512 688 Free cash flow (before dividends) 69,896 109,578

_____________________________________

(1) Amounts consist of costs related to the redemption of the senior secured notes, issuance of senior notes and other long-term debt and the purchase of treasury stock.

Operational Summary(1) (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Volume Sold Oil (MMBbl) Kosmos 5.698 3.247 16.239 8.076 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 1.448 4.278 Total Oil (MMBbl) 5.698 4.695 16.239 12.354 Gas (MMcf) 1.189 0.309 4.653 0.309 NGL (MMBbl) 0.142 0.024 0.393 0.024 Total (MMBoe) 6.038 4.771 17.408 12.430 Revenue Oil sales: Kosmos 351,537 241,139 1,031,687 583,526 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 107,704 300,079 Total Oil sales 351,537 348,843 1,031,687 883,605 Gas sales 3,969 0.975 11,776 0.975 NGL sales 1,530 0.719 6,296 0.719 Total sales 357,036 350,537 1,049,759 885,299 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (8,325 (49,994 (27,017 (107,259 Realized revenue 348,711 300,543 1,022,742 778,040 Oil and Gas Production Costs Kosmos 95,540 55,078 266,316 151,661 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 20,167 57,683 Total oil and gas production costs 95,540 75,245 266,316 209,344 Oil sales per Bbl: Kosmos 61.69 74.27 63.53 72.25 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 74.38 70.14 Total Oil sales per Bbl 61.69 74.30 63.53 71.52 Gas sales per Mcf 3.34 3.16 2.53 3.16 NGL sales per Bbl 10.77 29.96 16.02 29.96 Total sales per Boe 59.13 73.47 60.30 71.22 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(2) (1.46 (15.40 (1.66 (13.28 Realized revenue per Boe(3) 57.75 62.99 58.75 62.59 Oil and gas production costs per Boe: Kosmos 15.83 16.57 15.30 18.60 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 13.93 13.48 Total oil and gas production costs 15.83 15.77 15.30 16.84

_____________________________________

(1) For the three and nine months September 30, 2018, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations for the Equatorial Guinea investment, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during this period. (2) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold. (3) Realized revenue includes revenue from Kosmos, Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment), and Cash settlements on commodity derivatives; on a per Boe basis realized revenue is calculated using the total Net Volume Sold from both Kosmos and Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment). Kosmos was underlifted by approximately 1,202 thousand barrels as of September 30, 2019.

Hedging Summary As of September 30, 2019(1) (Unaudited) Weighted Average Price per Bbl Index MBbl Floor(2) Sold Put Ceiling 2019: Three-way collars Dated Brent 2,628 53.33 43.81 73.57 Swaps NYMEX WTI 265 51.61 Collars Argus LLS 250 60.00 88.75 2020: Three-way collars Dated Brent 6,000 57.50 45.00 80.18 Put spread Dated Brent 4,000 58.75 50.00 Swaps with sold puts Dated Brent 2,000 60.53 48.75

_____________________________________

(1) Please see the Company's filed 10-Q for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of September 30, 2019 and hedges added since quarter-end. (2) "Floor" represents floor price for collars or swaps and strike price for purchased puts. Note: Excludes 0.2 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $80.00 per Bbl in 2019, 8.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $85.00 per Bbl in 2020 and 4.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $72.50 per Bbl in 2021.

2019 Guidance FY 2019 Production(1,2) ~67,000 boe per day Opex $12.00 $15.00 per boe DD&A $22.00 $25.00 per boe G&A(3) $115 $125 million Exploration Expense ~$30 million average per quarter Net Interest $35 $37 million per quarter Tax $3.00 $5.00 per boe Capex $425 $475 million in FY 2019

_____________________________________

Note: Ghana/EG revenue calculated by number of cargos. (1) 4Q 2019 Ghana: 4 cargos Equatorial Guinea 1.5 cargos. FY 2019 Ghana: 12 cargos Equatorial Guinea 5.0 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil. (2) GoM Production 4Q 2019: 23,000-25,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2019: U.S. Gulf of Mexico: 80%/12%/8%. (3) G&A Approximately 70% cash.

