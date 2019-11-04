Nasdaq Riga equity markets will open as per regular schedule today, Nov 4th. Please note, that all Good-Till-Cancel (GTC) orders will be cancelled prior to system start-up. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 62 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.