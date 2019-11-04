Riga, Latvia, 2019-11-04 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY/TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 ExpressCredit EXPC Interim report, 9 RIG 06.11.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2019 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 08.11.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2019 Baltic Mill BMLB035019FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2019 Baltic Mill BMLB035019FA Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2019 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2019 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 08.11.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2019 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2019 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2019 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2019 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB021024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2019 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2019 Ignitis grupe LEGR0187528A Interim report, 9 VLN LEGR020027A months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2019 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000025A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2019 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2019 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2019 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2019 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2019 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2019 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment date TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2019 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2019 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.