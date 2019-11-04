Press Conference With the 2019 Nobel Laureates in Physics and Chemistry and the Laureates in Economic Sciences: Kungl. Vetenskapsakademien

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7 December, we open Nobel Week with a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, where we gather this year's Laureates in Physics and Chemistry, as well as the Laureates for the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Individual interviews with the Laureates will be possible after the press conference.

December's Nobel Week contains numerous fascinating and celebratory elements. At the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, it has become traditional to start this week with a unique opportunity for media representatives to meet and ask questions to the Laureates for the prizes awarded by the Academy of Sciences - Physics, Chemistry and Economic Sciences.

This years prizes were awarded for contributions to our understanding of the evolution of the universe and Earth's place in the cosmos, the development of the litium-ion battery and research that has helped us to alleviate global poverty. You can read more about the prizes at www.kva.se

Please request individual interviews with Laureates in the message field of the registration form. Interview times are limited and will be offered as available.

Date and time:

Saturday 7 December

Press conference: 9.30 - 10.00

Selected individual interviews: 10.00 - 11.00

Place: Session Hall, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Lilla Frescativägen 4 A, Stockholm, Sweden

Please note that registration is compulsory. Press ID required for admittance!

Contact:

Eva Nevelius, Press Secretary, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, eva.nevelius@kva.se, +46(0)70-878-6763

