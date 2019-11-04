NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Admission of Security to Trading 04-Nov-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 04/11/2019. Name of Issuer: Dozens Savings Plc 5.00% Secured Bonds due 1 November 2020 ISIN: GB00BKV4DC34 Symbol: DS03 EMS: 1 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 26576 EQS News ID: 902737 End of Announcement EQS News Service

