Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Tradegate
04.11.19
09:03 Uhr
1.000,00 Euro
+25,00
+2,56 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
996,00
1.011,00
09:50
1.002,00
1.004,00
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A1.000,00+2,56 %