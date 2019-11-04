With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on November 1, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased as of November 5, 2019. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 1.927.449.104 (1.927.449.104 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 17.416.663 (17.416.663 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 1.944.865.767 (1.944.865.767 increase shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974