

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing sector contracted for the fifth straight month in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 46.8 in October from 47.7 in September. A score below 50 indicates contraction.



The sector shrank for the fifth successive month with the latest reading lowest in six-and-half years. The weakness in October was driven by a sharp decline in new orders amid elevated economic and political uncertainty.



Output also decreased in October, which was the sharpest in the past six-and-a-half years. Confidence about the future remained historically subdued, which weighed heavily on employment and purchasing decisions.



Further, the survey showed that average input prices fell for the fifth straight month. Competitive pressures and a desire to boost flagging demand led to a second successive monthly reduction in output charges, data showed.



