

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit releases Italy manufacturing PMI for October. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue euro area factory PMI data.



Ahead of these reports, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro dropped against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the franc and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1156 against the greenback, 120.90 against the yen, 1.1015 against the franc and 0.8623 against the pound at 3:40 am ET.



