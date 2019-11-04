Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916232 ISIN: GB0006640972 Ticker-Symbol: IMW 
Stuttgart
04.11.19
09:02 Uhr
34,500 Euro
+0,400
+1,17 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,800
35,300
10:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
4IMPRINT
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC34,500+1,17 %