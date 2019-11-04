The share capital of Blue Vision A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 5 November 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0061155009 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Blue Vision A ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,869,227 shares (DKK 10,869,227) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,172,800 shares (DKK 2,172,800) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 13,042,027 shares (DKK 13,042,027) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 4 ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BLVIS A ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 21613 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=744571