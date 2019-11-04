EURid released its Q3 2019 Progress Report today, sharing its quarterly statistics and developments. Highlights include:

166 984 new domain name registrations were recorded;

- Portugal tops the list of top growth countries at +39.2% growth;

- The average renewal rate was 78.3%

Total registrations decreased from 3 623 691 at the end of Q2 to 3 617 536 at the end of Q3. This can be attributed to a continuous uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the .eu extension. The constant increase in Portugal however is a result of local and external registrar promotions.

Developments throughout the quarter also included:

EURid started to use RcodeZero DNS Anycast technology powered by nic.at

- Researchers from the University of Leuven, in collaboration with EURid, published a third paper related to the identification of malicious domain names

- A dedicated page was published for the .e? (.eu in Greek) forthcoming launch, planned for 14 November 2019

- The fee for a basic .eu ADR procedure was further discounted.

In addition a major development from Q3 was the unveiling of the 2019 .eu Web Awards finalists. Overall, the nomination and voting period for the 6th iteration of the .eu Web Awards tallied 139 nominees with more than 5 500 votes. The 15 finalists are invited to attend the gala on 20 November 2019 in Brussels, where the winners will be announced.

Click here for EURid's Q3 2019 Progress Report.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

