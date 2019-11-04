

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks?



1. Asta Funding, Inc. (ASFI)



Asta Funding is a diversified financial services company that primarily engages in the consumer receivables business.



The stock closed Friday's trading at $6.95 and was up 48.26% in after-hours.



News: On October 30, the chairman and CEO of the company submitted a proposal to acquire all publicly held outstanding shares of common stocks to the Board of Directors.



Gary M. Stern, chairman, founding president, and CEO of Asta Funding, has offered to acquire the company at of $10.75 per share, representing a premium of approximately 60% over the closing price on October 29, 2019, and approximately 60% over the average closing price of the company's common stock for the 30 trading days prior to October 30, 2019.



Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to be reported on Nov 11, 2019.



2. Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)



Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company.



The stock closed Friday's trading at $22.01 and was up 11.09% in after-hours.



News: Bloomberg reported that the company is working with financial advisers to explore a sale.



Wright Medical is working with financial advisers to explore a sale, and the potential acquirers include Stryker (SYK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Smith & Nephew (SNN), according to Bloomberg.



Third-quarter results are expected to be reported on November 6, 2019.



3. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)



Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.



The stock closed Friday's trading at $3.61 and was up 9.14% in after-hours.



New: On October 31, the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective on November 1, 2019.



4. Pluralsight, Inc. (PS)



Pluralsight is a revenue-generating enterprise technology skills company.



The stock closed Friday's trading at $17.35 and was up 5.19% in after-hours.



Recent event: On October 30, the company announced its third-quarter results ended September 30, 2019.



Revenue for the third quarter was $82.62 million, an increase of 34% over $61.55 million in the year-ago quarter.



Net loss in the third quarter was $32.73 million or $0.32 per share compared with a net loss of $16.34 million or $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted loss per share narrowed to $0.08 from $0.10 in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts expected a loss per share of $0.14.



Looking forward to full year, the company expects to report revenue in the range of $314 million to $316 million. Adjusted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.37 to $0.35.



Analysts expect the company to report a net loss of $0.37 per share on revenue of $315.25 million for the full-year.



On October 29, the company announced its plans to expand its operations in Australia to accelerate growth and provide a stepping stone for further expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. Pluralsight had opened its new international headquarters in Sydney in August.



5. Sohu.Com Limited (SOHU)



Sohu.Com is a Chinese internet company.



The stock closed Friday's trading at $10.82 and was up 4.34% in after-hours.



Upcoming event: The company is going to announce its third-quarter results today, November 4, 2019.



The company had provided guidance for the third quarter while reporting its second-quarter in August.



Total revenues in the third quarter are expected to be between US$445 million and US$470 million. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $451.72 million.



Non-GAAP loss per ADS is expected to be between US$0.55 and US$0.80 for the third quarter. Analysts have a loss per share estimate of $0.89 for the third quarter.



Early September, the company had submitted to the board of directors of its majority-owned subsidiary Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding Class A ordinary shares of Changyou, that was not already owned by Sohu, for $5.00 per Class A ordinary share, or $10.00 per ADS, in cash.



