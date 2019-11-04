

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $34.26 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $67.66 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Changyou.com Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $34.25 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $110.84 million from $102.15 million last year.



Changyou.com Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $34.25 Mln. vs. $66.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $110.84 Mln vs. $102.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: US$100 - US$110 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX