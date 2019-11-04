Closing of the Acquisition of Nettag

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the 1st of November Polygon closed the acquisition of Nettag AG. The acquisition adds 35 employees and annual sales of about 4.5 MEUR to Polygon in Switzerland.

Nettag AG is a water and fire damage restoration company, based in the German part of Switzerland, with offices in Zürich, Olten and Luzern. The acquisition makes Polygon one of the largest property damage restoration companies in Switzerland.

"Nettag AG is a well-respected competitor, sharing our values and we are now looking forward to develop our joint business further", says Fabian Burri, Country president of Polygon in Switzerland.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46-70-607-85-79

