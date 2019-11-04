Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Javier Villalba to its expanding leadership team in Spain as Head of Claims.

"We are thrilled to have Javier, with his extensive industry experience, bringing BHSI's commitment to claims excellence to customers in Spain and throughout Europe. Claims is our product -- and Javier is exceptionally equipped to bring this product to the marketplace, the BHSI way," said Ignacio Almazan, Country Manager, Spain, BHSI.

Javier comes to BHSI with nearly 20 years of claims experience. He was most recently Director for Expert Claims (Spain) and Claims Customer Relationship Manager at Zurich in Spain. Prior to that he spent 16 years in Claims at AIG, beginning as a claims adjuster and rising to the position of AIG South Europe Claims Operations Officer. He earned a law degree from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and completed his studies in Procedural Law at C.E. Ignacio de Loyola.

Javier is based in BHSI's office in Madrid.

