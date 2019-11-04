Visiongain Report: Military IFF Market to Hit Two-Billion-Dollar Benchmark by 2029

Military Identification Friend or Foe Market Forecast 2019-2029

Forecasts by Platform (Land - Ground-Based, Vehicle-Mounted / Airborne - Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, UAV / Naval - Surface Vessels, Submarines), by System (IFF Interrogator, IFF Transponder, Combined Interrogator-Transponder, CNI, Crypto Computer & Other Components), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Rest of World). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Countries & Players in the Market Space

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What are the Prospects of the Military IFF Market?

Visiongain expects the Military IFF market to generate sales of USD 1.19 billion in 2019 and estimates that this figure will increase to USD 2.08 billion by 2029. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period is 5.79 per cent.

This timely, 159-page study will enhance your strategic decision making, update you with crucial market developments and, ultimately, help to maximise your company's profitability and potential.

This Report Addresses the Pertinent Issues, Such As:

• How is the Military IFF market evolving?

• How will each Military IFF submarket segment grow over the forecast period, and how much sales revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• What is driving and restraining the Military IFF market?

• How will shares of the regional markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in the same year?

• Who are the leading players, and what agreements and contracts have they entered into?

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-identification-friend-or-foe-market-forecast-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Research & Analysis Highlights

• Independent, impartial and objective analysis of the Global Military IFF market from 2019 to 2029, including 250 tables and charts.

• Forecasts by system type, platform and geographic region, covering the period 2019-2029.

Military IFF Forecasts by Platform, 2019-2029

- Land-Based Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Naval Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Airborne Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

Military IFF Forecasts by System, 2019-2029

- IFF Interrogator Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- IFF Transponder Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Combined Interrogator-Transponder Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- CNI Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Crypto Computer Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- 'Other Components' Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

Military IFF Forecasts by Region, 2019-2029

- North America Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Europe Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

- Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Details of the latest technological trends and how these will shape the industry.

• Profiles of the 10 leading companies involved in the development of IFF systems - including a brief overview of their manufacturing and financial operations and a table of their most recent agreed-upon contracts.

How This Report Will Benefit You

• You will most likely have a body of conflicting and unclear information, and so you require one, definitive report to base your business decisions upon. This Visiongain study provides the clarity and expertise that you are after.

• Our insightful report speaks to your need for reliable market data, fair-minded analysis and definitive conclusions. This will help you to develop informed growth strategies.

• You need the information in an easily digestible form. This report excels at delivering just that.

• Our forecasts give you a crucial advantage by enhancing your strategic decision making.

• Knowledge is vital to you and your business, and you desire as much evidence as possible to inform crucial investment decisions. Let Visiongain increase your industry knowledge, build your technical insight and strengthen your competitor analysis.

• In short, without this exhaustive Visiongain report, you will fall into the same pitfalls as your competitors.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-identification-friend-or-foe-market-forecast-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aerostructures Assemblies India

Airports Authority of India

Andersdx

API Technologies Corp

Aselsan

Austal

Australian Army

Australian Defence Force

Avnet Inc.

BAE Systems

Bharat Electronics Ltd

Boeing

British Ministry of Defence

Bumar Elektronika

Dawn VME Products

Dutch Defence Material Organisation

Elma Electronic Inc

Esterel Technologies Sa

Eurocopter

Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc (X-ES)

French armed forces

French Army

French Ministry

General Dynamics

German Armed Forces

German Navy

Hensoldt

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hitachi Kokusai

IAI

Indonesian Navy

Indra Company

Innovative Integration

Intersil Corp

Italian Ministry of Defence

Japan Ground Self Defence Force

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

Korean Air Lines

Leonardo

LIG Nex1

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Canada

Multitouch Ltd

NATO

NATO

Northrop Grumman

Planar Systems, Inc.

Raytheon

Republic of Korea Army

Royal Canadian Navy

Royal Saudi Air Force

Royal Thai Air Force

Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG

Saab Brazil

Saab Grintek Technologies Ltd.

Saab Group

Sagetech

South Korean military

Spanish Army

Swedish Defence Material Administration

Telephonics

Tellumat

Thales

UK MoD

US Air Force

US Army

US Marine Corps

US Navy

Winchester Systems Inc

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Military Radar System Market Report 2019-2029

Global Ground Surveillance Radar Market Report 2019-2029

Airport Security Market Report 2019-2029

Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Report 2019-2029

Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2019-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg