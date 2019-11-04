

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Monday that Vivek Badrinath will be appointed Chief Executive of its new European tower company, referred to as 'TowerCo', effective April 1, 2020. Badrinath is currently the Chief Executive of Vodafone's Rest of World operations.



In line with Vodafone's previous announcement in July, TowerCo will be legally separated into a new organization and will become operational by May 2020, with a senior team in place by that time.



Vodafone also announced that it will simplify its management structure with the removal of the Rest of World regional organization, from the beginning of fiscal 1920-21. Following this reorganization, Shameel Joosub, the Chief Executive of Vodacom Group, will be joining Vodafone's Executive Committee, effective 1 April 2020.



Shameel Joosub became Chief Executive of Vodacom Group in September 2012. Prior to that, Joosub was Chief Executive of Vodafone Spain, and before that, he was the Managing Director of Vodacom South Africa.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX