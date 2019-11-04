

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are the healthcare stocks that hit a new 52-week high on Friday.



1. Amedisys Inc. (AMED) hit a new high of $152.64 in intraday trading on Friday, before closing at $146.50. The stock is up 25% year-to-date.



Amedisys is a healthcare services company that operates through three segments including Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care.



The company reported its third-quarter results on October 29, 2019.



Net income in the third quarter was $34.1 million or $1.03 per share compared to $31.4 million or $0.96 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted net income for the quarter rose to $37.9 million or $1.15 per share from $30.9 million or $0.95 per share in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.89 per share.



Net revenue increased to $494.6 million from $417.3 million in the third quarter of last year.



Looking forward to full year, the company expects to report net income in the range of $4.32 to $4.39 per share. Revenue for the full-year is expected to be in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.36 on revenues of $1.97 billion for the full-year.



Early this month, the company had announced that it received 18 Aster Awards for its home health and hospice marketing. Aster Awards is the nation's most elite competition to recognize the most talented healthcare marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in advertising, marketing, and communications.



2. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) recorded a new high of $111.63 in intraday trading on Friday, before closing at $107.91. The stock has gained nearly 22% year-to-date.



Hill-Rom Holdings is a medical technology company operating in three segments including Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions.



The company announced its fourth-quarter results on November 1, 2019.



Fourth-quarter net income was $27.9 million or $0.41 per share compared with $90.4 million or $1.33 per share in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted EPS for the quarter rose to $1.69 from $1.62 last quarter. Analysts expected earnings of $1.65 per share. Revenue in the fourth quarter was $782.8 million compared with $759.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



Looking forward to first quarter of 2020, the company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.09 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Core revenue is expected to increase by approximately 4 percent.



For the full-year 2020, the company expects adjusted earnings in the range of $5.46 to $5.56 per share. Core revenue is expected to increase in the range of 5 to 6 percent. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue growth of 0.60 percent for the period.



In early September, the company announced the launch of a $425 million senior unsecured notes to redeem the existing 5.75% senior notes due 2023.



3. Bruker Corporation (BRKR) jumped to a new high of $52.23 in intraday trading on Friday, before closing at $50.10. The stock is up 68% year-to-date.



Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions.



The company announced its third-quarter results on October 31, 2019, and provided full-year earnings outlook.



Net income in the third quarter was $6.4 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP net income was $7.2 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenue in the third quarter was $112.1 million compared to $112.2 million in the prior-year period. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of $110.37 million in the third quarter.



Looking forward to full-year, the company expects earnings in the range of $0.71 to $0.74. Analysts have a consensus estimate of $0.70.



Early last month, the company announced the acquisition of Magnettech EPR business of Freiberg Instruments GmbH and also agreed to have a long-term EPR supply partnership with Freiberg Instruments, a leading German analytical instrumentation company.



4. RadNet Inc. (RDNT) hit a new high of $16.09 in intraday trading on Friday, before closing at $15.94. The stock is up nearly 57% year-to-date.



RadNet provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services.



The company reported its second-quarter results on August 8, 2019. The company had revenues of $289.1 million in the second quarter versus $244.4 million in the second quarter of the prior year.



Net income in the second quarter was $4.9 million or $0.10 per share compared with $5.41 million or $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.12 for the second quarter, in-line with the consensus estimate of $0.12.



For the full- year, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion. The analysts' expectation for full-year revenue is $1.13 billion.



RadNet, in August, formed an Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) division and acquired 75% of that it did not already own of Nulogix, an early stage A.I company focusing on radiology industry.



Third-quarter results are expected to be reported on November 12, 2019.



5. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) jumped to a new high of $10.91 in intraday trading on Friday, before closing at $10.75. The stock debuted on the Nasdaq on October 25, 2019, at an opening price of $9.00.



Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.



The company's lead drug candidate is DSG3-CAART proposed for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a rare autoimmune blistering disease.



DSG3-CAART is expected to enter into phase I trial in patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris in 2020.



