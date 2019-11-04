Zero Trust solution delivers security, connectivity, and productivity upgrades for global businesses

Fyde, the new standard for Zero Trust, today announced Fyde Enterprise, a continuous, adaptive secure access solution that mitigates risk while protecting privacy and increasing performance. As digital transformation and the cloud transform the way we work and access apps, the disappearance of the traditional corporate perimeter creates new security risks and compliance challenges that break traditional solutions like VPNs. A powerful alternative to VPNs, Fyde Enterprise works on any infrastructure, any device, and with any application on a corporate network. Distributed businesses can now modernize remote access, enforce global security and access policies, and achieve seamless connectivity without compromising productivity.

Fyde, a first-time participant at Web Summit, is a featured startup and will be speaking on Centre Stage at the Breakout startups on November 4 at 5:00 pm and November 6 at 9:15 am. Fyde is also an exhibitor in the Beta Startup Programme on Tuesday, November 5.

Zero Trust for the Modern Enterprise

The Zero Trust paradigm assumes that all access is conditional and the network is always untrusted. Every interaction with the corporate network or cloud infrastructure must be granted contextual and conditional access based on continuous evaluation of device attributes (such as critical updates, security configuration and geographic location) and user identity (such as enforcing MFA or re-authentication) to ensure the highest levels of security.

Security teams must adapt to new requirements for the cloud, employee mobile devices, and evolving access dynamics associated with contractors, partners and remote employees. Fyde's Zero Trust approach to secure access is driven by identity-aware access control and device-trust based security policies. Fyde enables secure, reliable and fast access to authorized apps and workloads on corporate networks and cloud infrastructure from any device, network, and location. Fyde also protects user identities from account takeover attacks.

"CISOs are frustrated by the failure of their traditional secure access solutions to deliver essential visibility and control over access to corporate resources, as well as to block emerging threats," said Sinan Eren, Fyde CEO. "Fyde is built to address the security challenges created by the evolving threat landscape, while protecting employee privacy, boosting productivity, and ensuring compliance."

Fyde Enterprise: The Onramp to Zero Trust

Fyde Enterprise is easy to deploy, monitor and manage. Security and IAM teams can sync with their user directory for seamless onboarding and deprovisioning of users and devices, monitor and log access requests and sessions via the Fyde Enterprise management console. Fyde Enterprise includes features for today's complex IT environments, enabling security teams to deliver:

Zero Trust on any infrastructure or platform

Grant minimal privileged access to authorized apps without exposing the network

Work on Mobile or Desktop

Deploy on-premises or in hybrid or public cloud

Continuously verify users and devices

Global Security and Access Policies

Create robust access policies and gain visibility into who has access, to what and from where

Assign role-based and attribute-based policies

Upgraded performance and privacy

Eliminate latency via local inspection

Offer self-service remediation

Reduce IT Costs

Secure the data plane: Fyde does not have visibility into data.

Protect employee privacy. No personal data is shared with the company.

Pricing and availability

Fyde Enterprise is available today. Fyde is sold as an annual subscription with pricing starting at $10 per user per month. Enterprise bundles are available. To try Fyde today, visit Fyde.com/sign-up

About Fyde

Fyde is the new standard for Zero Trust secure access. An increasingly decentralized world is driving digital transformation and challenging the status quo. Fyde helps organizations mitigate risks while adapting to the new nature of work and IT, powering their journey to the Zero Trust Architecture. Our innovative approach is driven by patented technology that enables secure, reliable and fast access to any on-premises, cloud or hybrid app or workload. Fyde eliminates security risks associated with traditional VPN access, while protecting user identities from account takeover attacks. To learn more about Fyde, visit Fyde.com.

