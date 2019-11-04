Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0KL ISIN: US12514G1085 Ticker-Symbol: CDW 
Stuttgart
04.11.19
08:29 Uhr
117,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,85 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CDW CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CDW CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CDW
CDW CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CDW CORPORATION117,00-0,85 %