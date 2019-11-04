Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Agreement with the City of Vantaa and Sofigate for IT integrator services in Vantaa has been signed; Gofore Vantaa Oy acts as the service provider

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 4 NOVEMBER 2019 AT 13.00
Agreement with the City of Vantaa and Sofigate for IT integrator services in Vantaa has been signed; Gofore Vantaa Oy acts as the service provider
On 1 November 2019, the City of Vantaa and business technology specialist Sofigate have signed an agreement under which Sofigate is a partner and service provider for IT integrator services in Vantaa. The agreement concerns several areas of the City of Vantaa's IT services and Sofigate provides these services in partnership with Gofore. The content of the agreement is described in more detail in a company announcement describing the competitive bidding win, which was published on 21 May 2019.
The services under the agreement will be provided to the City of Vantaa through Gofore Vantaa Oy. Gofore has decided to start the new operations in its already established subsidiary Erofog Oy, which was renamed Gofore Vantaa Oy in connection with the agreement negotiations. Gofore Vantaa Oy is 100% owned by Gofore Plc and Juha Mustonen, management consultant and service director for the City of Vantaa at Gofore, has been appointed Managing Director of Gofore Vantaa Oy.
"Gofore Vantaa Oy, in cooperation with the City of Vantaa, is responsible for the development of the City's digital services and related operating models, ensuring that the city always has suitable experts at its disposal. In addition, the company utilises Gofore Plc's nearly 600 experts in its development projects flexibly and expediently, according to the varying needs of the City of Vantaa", comments Timur Kärki, CEO of Gofore.
The establishment of Gofore Vantaa Oy and the launch of its operations will not have a significant impact on Gofore's financial result in 2019.
