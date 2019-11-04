Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2019
WKN: A2GSX8 ISIN: DK0060907293 
04.11.2019 | 12:29
Nilfisk Holding A/S: Notification of major shareholding

?With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed that Ferd AS has acquired shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S resulting in the 15% threshold being passed. Ferd AS' total shareholding has increased to 4,205,868 shares corresponding to 15.5 % percent of the share capital of Nilfisk Holding A/S.



Contact:
Investor Relations

Jens Bak-Holder

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2128 5832

Attachment

  • 18 Annoncement_04112019_Notification of major shareholding (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/057d637b-4477-47d2-b469-5e7e2eadcff5)

