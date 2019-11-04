Nilfisk Holding A/S: Notification of major shareholding

?With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed that Ferd AS has acquired shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S resulting in the 15% threshold being passed. Ferd AS' total shareholding has increased to 4,205,868 shares corresponding to 15.5 % percent of the share capital of Nilfisk Holding A/S.







