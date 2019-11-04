PV is expected to claim 44% of the clean energy capacity needed to generate 2.4 TWh of electricity in the next two years but potentially gas driven co-generation is also set for big gains. The Ministry of Economy could announce the first auction this year. Energy company Slovenský plynárenský priemysel will be the off-taker.Slovakia's state-owned energy company Slovenský plynárenský priemysel (SPP) has been chosen in a government tender to be the sole buyer of electricity produced as a result of forthcoming generation capacity auctions. The Slovakian Ministry of Economy said the decision to replace ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...