

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's jobless rate in October rose from the previous month, the Public Employment Service, or AMS, said on Monday.



The unemployment rate increased to 7.0 percent in October from 6.7 percent in September.



The number of unemployed fell by 11,527 persons or 3.2 percent year-on-year to 354,026 in October.



The number of job vacancies increased in October. The job vacancies rose by 2,452 or 3.3 percent from the previous year to 76,177.



The number of employed persons increased by 49,000 persons or 1.3 percent year-on-year to 3.816 million.



