Dublin - 4. November 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) gab heute bekannt, dass sein Partner RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL, Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL) von der US-Arzneimittelbehörde (FDA) die Zulassung für Talicia (Omeprazol Magnesium1 10.3 mg, Amoxicillin 250 mg und Rifabutin 12.5 mg) Kapseln mit verzögerter Freisetzung für die Behandlung von Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) -Infektionen bei Erwachsenen erhalten hat.

Talicia ist die einzige auf Rifabutin basierende Therapie, die für die Behandlung von H. pylori-Infektionen zugelassen ist und die hohe Resistenz von H. pylori-Bakterien adressieren soll, die gegen Clarithromycin-basierte Standard-Pflegetherapien besteht. Es wird geschätzt, dass sich die Resistenz von H. pylori gegen Clarithromycin zwischen 2009-2013 mehr als verdoppelt hat.

Talicia erhält für acht Jahre US-Marktexklusivität unter der QIDP-Bezeichnung, zusätzlich zum Patentschutz, der sich bis 2034 erstreckt.

RedHill plant, Talicia1 in den USA im ersten Quartal 2020 zur Behandlung von H. pylori-Infektionen bei Erwachsenen einzuführen. Dies betrifft geschätzt mehr als zwei Millionen Patienten mit H. pylori-Infektionen, die jährlich behandelt werden.

Cosmo gab am 18. Oktober 2019 bekannt, dass es eine 19,56%ige Beteiligung an RedHill übernommen und Aemcolo an RedHill auslizenziert hatte.

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die Behandlung ausgewählter gastrointestinaler Krankheiten und die Unterstützung in der Endoskopie konzentriert. Die firmeneigene klinische Entwicklungspipeline des Unternehmens befasst sich speziell mit innovativen Therapien für IBD, Dickdarminfektionen und die Erkennung von Dickdarmverletzungen. Cosmo hat auch Medizinprodukte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und ist kürzlich eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb seines neuartigen Gerätes im Bereich der Künstlichen Intelligenz eingegangen, welches in Koloskopien und GI-Verfahren verwendet werden soll. Darüber hinaus ist Cosmo Lizenznehmer für die USA für den neuartigen Wirkstoff zur prozeduralen Sedierung, Remimazolam. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill commercializes and promotes several gastrointestinal products in the U.S, Donnatal, EnteraGam and Mytesi, and is planning to launch Aemcolo and Talicia in the U.S. On November 2, 2019, the FDA approved Talicia for marketing in the U.S. for the treatment and of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (ii) RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; (iii) RHB-102 (Bekinda), with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; (iv) ABC294640 (Yeliva), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; (v) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and (vi) RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage first-in-class, serine protease inhibitor, targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com.

1 Jede Kapsel mit verzögerter Freisetzung enthält Omeprazol 10 mg (entspricht 10.3 mg Omeprazolmagnesium), Amoxicillin 250 mg und Rifabutin 12.5 mg.

