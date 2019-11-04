Cosmo's Partner RedHill announces approval of Talicia for the treatment of H. Pylori in adults in the USA

Dublin, Ireland - November 4, 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today informs that its partner RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL, Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Talicia (omeprazole magnesium1 10.3 mg, amoxicillin 250 mg and rifabutin 12.5 mg) delayed-release capsules for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults.

Talicia is the only rifabutin-based therapy approved for the treatment of H. pylori infection and is designed to address the high resistance of H. pylori bacteria to current clarithromycin-based standard-of-care therapies. It is estimated that H. pylori resistance to clarithromycin more than doubled between 2009-2013.

Talicia is eligible for 8 years of U.S. market exclusivity under QIDP designation, in addition to patent protection extending until 2034.

RedHill plans to launch Talicia1 in the U.S. in Q1/2020 for the treatment for H. pylori infection in adults, targeting more than two million patients estimated to be treated for

H. pylori infection annually.

Cosmo announced on October 18, 2019, that it had taken a 19.56% stake in RedHill and had licensed out Aemcolo to RedHill.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused in treating selected Gastrointestinal Disorders and Endoscopy. The Company's proprietary clinical development pipeline specifically addresses innovative treatments for IBD, Colonic Infections and detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of its novel Artificial Intelligence device to be used in coloscopies and GI procedures. Further, Cosmo is the licensee for US of the novel agent for procedural sedation, Remimazolam. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill commercializes and promotes several gastrointestinal products in the U.S, Donnatal, EnteraGam and Mytesi, and is planning to launch Aemcolo and Talicia in the U.S. On November 2, 2019, the FDA approved Talicia for marketing in the U.S. for the treatment and of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (ii) RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; (iii) RHB-102 (Bekinda), with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; (iv) ABC294640 (Yeliva), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; (v) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and (vi) RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage first-in-class, serine protease inhibitor, targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com.

Calendar

Contact:

Niall Donnelly, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

1 Each delayed-release capsule contains omeprazole 10 mg (equivalent to 10.3 mg omeprazole magnesium), amoxicillin 250 mg, and rifabutin 12.5 mg.

