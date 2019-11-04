

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. (GCI) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $10.65 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $13.35 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Gannett Co. reported adjusted earnings of $14.22 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to $635.57 million from $711.71 million last year.



Gannett Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $14.22 Mln. vs. $23.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $635.57 Mln vs. $711.71 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.61-$2.63 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX