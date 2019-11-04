

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for the handling of efforts to contain the destructive wild fires, and threatened to cut off future federal aid funding to the state.



In a series of Twitter posts on Sunday, Trump slammed the Democrat Governor for his 'terrible job' regarding California's forest management practices.



'Every year, as the fire's rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for help. No more. Get your act together Governor,' Trump tweeted.



According to him, the gravity of wildfires in California is not close to the level of burn in other states.



'I told him from the first day we met that he must 'clean' his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him,' Trump added.



The President also condemned Newsom for the state government's water-management practices.



'Open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don't pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now.'



Newsom, a known Trump-critic who is opposed to his environmental policies, responded to it with a one-line statement on Twitter: 'You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.'



In a separate statement to the media, Newsom said, 'We're successfully waging war against thousands of fires started across the state in the last few weeks due to extreme weather created by climate change while Trump is conducting a full on assault against the antidotes.'



Firefighters have contained more than 70 percent of the blaze that has been raging for two weeks, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.



One of the worst wildfires in the state's history has burned about 100,000 acres of vegetation, destroyed dozens of homes and caused power outages leaving millions in darkness. Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes and farms northwest of Los Angeles.



More people have returned to areas evacuated from the huge fire that burned for days after authorities lifted all evacuation orders.



