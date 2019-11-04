

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Coffee Co. will open the first-ever Starbucks Pickup store on Tuesday, November 5 in New York City's Penn Plaza. The store is designed for Starbucks customers on-the-go with Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay as the primary ordering and payment method.



Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay, a feature of the company's mobile app, aims to help customers mainly in the high-traffic, metropolitan areas.



The unique store's working hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m from Monday to Friday.



The customers can simply select 'Starbucks Pickup - Penn Plaza' as their desired location and build their order using the full Starbucks menu. Once reaching the location, they can track the progress of their order on a digital status board. A Starbucks barista will directly handover them their handcrafted beverage and food items.



Katie Young, vice president of Urban Markets for Starbucks, 'Our customers who are on-the-go have told us that connection and convenience are important to them. By designing a store specifically for the mobile order occasion, we can deliver both for these customers using the store's design, location and the expertise of our baristas.'



For the Starbucks Pickup location, a prototype was introduced in the Tryer Center, a center for innovation at the Starbucks Support Center in Seattle. The company noted that an early prototype produced a high volume of customer orders but received low marks from baristas for constrained space and inability to connect with customers.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent and global comparable store sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent. It targets approximately 2,000 net new Starbucks stores globally.



The company is opening the world's largest Starbucks Reserve Roastery on November 15 on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Starbucks had opened its first store outside of Seattle in Chicago, its birthplace, nearly 30 years ago.



