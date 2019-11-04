Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 01-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.06p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.94p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---