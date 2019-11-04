Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
04.11.2019 | 13:40
(46 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 1

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 01-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                               356.35p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                             364.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                               350.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                             357.94p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

© 2019 PR Newswire