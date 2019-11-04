Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864952 ISIN: US8636671013 Ticker-Symbol: SYK 
Tradegate
04.11.19
13:54 Uhr
190,12 Euro
-0,58
-0,30 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,38
189,04
13:57
190,50
191,04
13:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STRYKER
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRYKER CORPORATION190,12-0,30 %
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV20,400+6,81 %