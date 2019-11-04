

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker (SYK) has agreed to acquire Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI), a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics, for $30.75 per share. The acquisition has a total equity value of approximately $4.0 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion (including convertible notes). The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2020.



Stryker does not expect the acquisition to have any impact to net earnings per share and adjusted net earnings per share in 2019. Stryker affirmed its previously announced expected adjusted net earnings per share for the full year, which is a range of $8.20 - $8.25.



Assuming a September 30, 2020 closing, the transaction is expected to have no impact to Stryker's adjusted net earnings per share in 2020, $0.10 dilution in 2021 and to be accretive thereafter.



