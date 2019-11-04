The "Food Retail and Consumer Market of Russia Review: Results for 2018, Trends for 2019, and Development Prospects until 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In order to understand what the pace of retail market recovery is and what to expect in the future, we conducted a comprehensive study of the industry, covering all its segments. The proposed product can help you determine the position of your own company regarding the industry dynamics and outline possible ways of business development.

The retail market mainly depends on the purchasing power of the population. The industry situation worsened significantly after the macroeconomic events of 2014, sharp ruble weakening and food embargo introduction.

In 2018, real cash incomes of the population again showed a reduction, and the model of consumer behavior changed from saving to lean consumption. In addition, convenience and time saving have become one of the consumers' priorities, which stimulates the development of e-Commerce (delivery services) and negatively affects traffic and sales in hypermarkets.

On the Food Retail market, the largest development is gained by retail chains selling goods at a price close to the wholesale, namely, discounters, with federal chains having the highest rates. Thus, discounters are the most dynamically growing format.

The ongoing reconstruction programs can improve the perceived quality of the service provided. Moreover, the market has a high level of retail chain consolidation. It significantly increases the threshold for entering the industry, leads to large-scale promotional activities, and, as a result, negatively affects the profitability of retailers and suppliers.

Purpose of this Study

FMCG Retail Industry Overview

FMCG retailer rating by revenue, number of retail properties, volume of selling space and formats

Overview of the industry development vector by describing its milestones

Industry development forecast

Scenario forecast for the Food retail market development

Analysis of the activities of the industry leaders

Analysis of consumer behavior

Review and analysis of state regulation.

Objectives of the Study

Part I. Retail performance indicators. Macroeconomic retail indicators: GDP dynamics and breakdown, dynamics and structure of retail turnover by segments and types of goods. Dynamics of incomes and expenses of the population. Consumer lending and deposits. Structure of cash income and expenses of the population. Consumer behavior.

Part II. Retail milestones. Retail state regulation. Events and activities of international companies on the country's market. Quality control of consumer goods.

Part III. FMCG retail performance indicators. The dynamics and structure of the market, shares of key players, the number of facilities and selling space of retailers (based on a sample of TOP-200 Russian FMCG retailers), the dynamics and forecast of investment activity, development trends and prospects. Chain ratings by revenue, selling space, trade formats and development prospects of leading retailers. Development of online trade by FMCG chains, wholesale, delivery services. Opening of distribution centers, M&A deals.

Part IV. Market survey of leading FMCG suppliers. Sales dynamics of leading FMCG suppliers, share of sales of leading suppliers through the FMCG chains. Company development and government regulation. Interaction of leading suppliers with FMCG chains.

Part V. Food retail development forecast. Scenario conditions and indicators of Russian economic development in 2019-2021, Food retail development scenarios, dynamics forecast of population incomes and expenditures, forecast of retail turnover, forecast of food retail turnover by sales channels, forecast of the number and area of FMCG facilities by sales channels.

Key Topics Covered

Part I. Retail and Consumer Market Indicators

1.1. GDP Dynamics and Breakdown

1.2. Retail Turnover

1.3. Retail Turnover by Type of Goods

1.4. Retail Turnover Structure by Segments

1.5. Dynamics of Incomes and Expenditure of the Population

1.6. Consumer Lending Status and Deposits

1.7. Structure of Household Cash Income and Expenditure

1.8. Consumer Behavior

Part II. Retail milestones

2.1. Government regulation: key innovations of 2018 and changes in excise duties

2.2. Government regulation of retail. Return prohibition law

2.3. State regulation of trade

2.4. Government regulation: cash register equipment

2.5. Government regulation: Tax Free

2.6. Government regulation: online and cross-border trade

2.7. Government regulation in Non-food retail

2.8. Consumer product quality control

2.9. Government regulation: other news

2.10. Relationship with EU, USA and Turkey: regulation of sanctional products

Part III. FMCG RETAIL PERFORMANCE

3.1. Food retail structure

3.2. Number and area of top-200 FMCG chains

3.3. Structure and growth in area of top-200 FMCG chains

3.4. Dynamics and investment activity forecast of top-200 FMCG chains

3.5. Selling space format structure of top-200 FMCG chains

3.6. TOP-10 FMCG retail chains by the results of 2018 and H1 2019

3.7. Rating and performance of public FMCG retail chains

3.8. Like-for-like sales of public FMCG retail chains

3.9. Financial indicators and investments of public FMCG retail chains

3.10. FMCG retail chain format rating

3.11. Rating of specialized FMCG retail chains

3.12. Online trade development by FMCG and Foodtech chains

3.13. Wholesale trade development by FMCG retail chains

3.14. Private label development by Russian FMCG retail chains

3.15. Launch of FMCG chain distribution centers

3.16. Largest M&A deals

Part IV. Market survey of leading FMCG suppliers

4.1. Sales results of leading FMCG suppliers in 2016-2018 and forecast for 2019

4.2. Factors impending suppliers development and criteria of successful retail chain operation

4.3. Government regulation

4.4. Share of leading suppliers sales through FMCG chains

4.5. Interaction of leading suppliers with FMCG chains

4.6. Promo sales and special range for FMCG chains in 2018 and forecast for 2019

4.7. Online sales of leading suppliers in 2017-2018 and forecast for 2021

4.8. Exports in sales structure in 2018 and forecast for 2019

Part V. Forecast for Food retail trade

5.1. Dynamics of Russia's macroeconomic indicators

5.2. Consensus forecast of Russia's macroeconomic indicators

5.3. Russian social and economic development scenario

5.4. Retail turnover forecast

5.5. Dynamics forecast of incomes and expenditures of population

5.6. Food retail development scenarios prepared by INFOLine

5.7. Russian food retail development forecast

5.8. Food retail turnover structure and forecast for 2021

5.9. Top-10 FMCG chain development and share and forecast for 2021

5.10. Food retail development forecast by sales channels

5.11. Facility number and area forecast by food sales channels

