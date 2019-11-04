

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Quirónsalud, part of Fresenius Helios (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK), has acquired CediMed, a medical diagnostics group based in Colombia. The total investment is about 40 million euros. Fresenius Helios anticipates closing the deal in the next few months.



CediMed, which offers a range of state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, operates seven centrally located centers in Medellin.



Fresenius Helios owns and operates Helios hospitals in Germany and Quirónsalud hospitals in Spain. Headquartered in Madrid, Quirónsalud operates 47 hospitals, 56 outpatient centers and some 300 Occupational Risk Centers.



