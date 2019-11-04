Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 578560 ISIN: DE0005785604 Ticker-Symbol: FRE 
Xetra
04.11.19
15:31 Uhr
48,315 Euro
+0,540
+1,13 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,235
48,240
15:47
48,215
48,220
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRESENIUS
FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA48,315+1,13 %