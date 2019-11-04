-- Data to be presented from in-practice clinician case series on novel immunomodulation strategy --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced multiple presentations that will highlight the serious, systemic effect of urate deposition and will inform strategies to optimize treatment of uncontrolled gout through immunomodulation during the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting, Nov. 8-13 in Atlanta.

Presentation details:

Subcutaneous or Oral Methotrexate Exposure and Response to Pegloticase In Uncontrolled Gout Patients in a Community Rheumatology Practice Abstract: 1236, J. Albert Monday, Nov. 11, 2019; 9 11 a.m. ET



Improvement in Hepatic Fibrosis Estimated by Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) Index in Subjects with Chronic Refractory Gout Treated with Pegloticase Abstract: 1231, N. Schlesinger Monday, Nov. 11, 2019; 9- 11 a.m. ET



Renal Transplant Complications in Patients with and without Gout Abstract: 335, M. Francis-Sedlak Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019; 9 11 a.m. ET



In addition, Horizon will host a presentation featuring Ada J. Kumar, M.D., Horizon associate medical director, on Monday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Innovation Theater B, to illustrate the breadth of uric acid crystal's impact beyond the joints, to multiple other tissues, through historical and advanced imagery.

