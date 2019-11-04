Eros will release 'Pagalpanti', 'Marjaavaan', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'The Body' This Year

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or the "Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that it will release four Hindi language films across different genres later this year in several overseas markets including the UK, US and Middle East. First to release will be the romantic action film titled 'Marjaavaan' on the 15th of November, directed by Milap Zaveri, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film is a dramatic, violent and action-packed love story.

The second film to be distributed will be 'Pagalpanti', which is scheduled to release on the 22nd of November. The forthcoming film is a comedy caper directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios. The story of the film revolves around a group of Indian tourists on vacation that turns into a patriotic mission. The comedy stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi.

Closely followed will be two other releases, one titled 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and the other, 'The Body'. The two starkly different films are scheduled to release simultaneously on the 6th of December. The former is a remake of a cult Bollywood film of the same name. Produced by T-Series and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the highly awaited film stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. 'The Body' is a thriller mystery inspired by its Spanish antecedent. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the film is headlined by Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala.

"Eros continues to be a forerunner in releasing the biggest hits from Bollywood in significant markets across the globe. We take immense pride in taking quality cinema outside of India to maximize its viewership. And with this, we shall continue to forge our own path in the overseas market with the sole objective to delight the Indian diaspora and global consumers seeking fresh content." Says, Sunil Lulla, Managing Director- Eros International Media Ltd.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005349/en/

Contacts:

Mark Carbeck

Eros International Plc

Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer

+44 207 258 9909

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com

Media:

Erica Bartsch

Sloane Company

+1 212 446 1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com