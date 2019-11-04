Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2019
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q3 2019 interim report

Stockholm, Sweden - Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB will publish its 2019 third quarter interim report on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.

Time for publication of the interim report
Friday November 8, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday November 8, 2019, at 09:00 AM CET

Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 566 426 51
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 08 04
US: +1 631 913 14 22

Access code: 774 225 45#

Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.comafter publication.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB

Attachment

  • 191104_Q319_Presentation_Invite_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4b3ba2bc-eafd-4fcf-9816-4e87ab696713)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)