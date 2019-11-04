Free access to Celonis Snap product democratizes resources to further scale Process Mining skills

Celonis, the market leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software, today announced that all of its Intelligent Business Cloud (IBC) Online Training, including instructional videos, interactive tutorials, hands-on exercises and case studies, is now available for free to customers, partners, and the public at large. By making the IBC Online Training free, Celonis customers can consume unlimited training at the pace that their user base grows.

This follows the Company's recent launch of Celonis Snap, a free version of its product. In just three months since the announcement, Snap has gained over 5,000 teams and is rapidly growing. The natural progression to this availability was to make IBC online training free to all. Now, users of the technology can take courses and update their resumes with Process Mining as an essential skill of the next decade.

"We are delighted to offer our IBC training free of charge as proof of our commitment to democratize technology," said Alex Rinke, Co-CEO of Celonis. "We want to remove any barriers and enable anyone to gain this capability and advance their career development, learning at the same pace as business users do."

The general training on the Celonis platform contains four tracks that map to specific user roles: Analyst, Data Engineer, Executive and Business User, to provide tailored and personalized training. The online training environment and courses have proven to be more valuable than typical technical documentation: The sandbox environment pairs with interactive tutorials, allowing hands-on experience and guided instruction. To date, tens of thousands of people have participated in the Celonis Academy, and the courses have earned an average rating of 4.35 out of 5 stars. Celonis partners also have access to an additional track and exclusive content, focused on the needs of the partners.

"When you're trying to learn things, you always want to do it yourself, but to advance knowledge very quickly, the guided learning tours show all the tips and tricks. It's a fantastic way to get the basics very solid and we are excited for Celonis to share it to grow the knowledge base in the area of Process Mining which has grown to be a key skill needed in business transformation and process excellence," said Geoffrey Armstrong, Director at Ernst Young Australia.

The training will initially be available in English, with plans to provide localized IBC Online Training materials also in Spanish, Portuguese, German, Russian, and Japanese. Content is continuously added and updated, ensuring continuous learning and development for Celonis users. To sign up for the training or to learn more, visit Celonis.com/training.

To encourage free training, Celonis will be giving away prizes for those who complete a Celonis training track and post their certificate to either LinkedIn or Twitter using the hashtag CelonisCertified. For more information see the official rules.

