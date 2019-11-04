Endava (NYSE: DAVA) a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Tuesday November 19th, 2019 before the open of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava's CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am EST.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 683-6368

Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5450

Conference ID: 9837517

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com/home

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using Distributed Enterprise Agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalyzing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments, Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Logistics and Healthcare.

Endava had 5,754 employees as of June 2019 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centers in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005470/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com