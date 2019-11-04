

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) announced the company's full year copper production is now expected to be in the range of 750-770,000 tonnes (previously 750-790,000 tonnes). Following the unrest in Chile, all of the company's mines are now back in operation.



Antofagasta plc reported that the union strike has ended at Antucoya following successful negotiations. The impact on copper production is estimated at approximately 4,000 tonnes.



Antofagasta plc noted that disruptions of the mines' supplies mainly affected Los Pelambres. This, combined with some damage to ancillary infrastructure outside Los Pelambres' perimeter, is estimated to have an impact on the full year production of approximately 10,000 tonnes of copper.



