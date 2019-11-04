Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Winston Gold (OTCQB: WGMCF) ("the Company"), a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. CEO of the Company, Murray Nye, joined Stock Day host Jamie Fellows.

To begin the interview, Fellows asked about the Company's recent appointment of Joseph Carrabba as the new Executive Chairman. Nye explained that Carrabba formerly served as the Director of Newmont Goldcorp, the largest gold mining company in the world. Carrabba become involved with the Company in 2017 as a shareholder and eventually grew to become their largest shareholder with 16% ownership of the Company. "We've titled him 'Executive Chairman' because he has taken a very active role in the company."

Fellows then asked about the progress of the Company's Winston Gold project located near Helena, Montana. Nye shared that the Company began the construction of their portal in July of this year and will now be advancing the project's drift more efficiently than in previous months. "We estimate that we can advance that construction to thirty feet per day," explained Nye, adding that the Company plans to drift about 900 feet to access the two primary veins of the project. "These veins are running parallel to each other, so the drift is running right between them. From that point we think we can access the old workings, or level number one, of the Custer mine," said Nye. "What we're planning for is to start a bulk sample mining program in the first quarter of 2020."

"What's next for Winston Gold?" asked Fellows. Nye shared that the Company has also identified an area referred to as 'Tunnel #1', which was a tunnel that was developed in the historical Custer mine. Nye explained that the Company has since made improvements to the stability of this area and plans to continue underground into the tunnel. This will provide numerous benefits to the Company's current project by providing an additional escape way for the mine, as well as improved ventilation. "It gives us an exploration potential. We can put underground drill stations in that area and then drill back at the Custer mine vein," said Nye. "We're very excited about seeing what they left behind in that area."

To close the interview, Nye shared that the Company is close to leasing a mill, which will allow for improved integration of the Winston Gold project and reduce associated costs. "That will be an important milestone for us as well," closed Nye.

To hear Murray Nye's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7413965-winston-gold-updates-the-stock-day-podcast-on-its-montana-gold-project

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CORPORATION

For further information, please contact

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8 Canada

Telephone: (204) 989-2434 E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49378