COMMERZBANK AG - Sparebank1 Bolig € 1bn covered 2029

5 November 2019

SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS EUR 1,000,000,000 Norwegian Covered Bonds due 2029

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sparebank1 Boligkreditt AS Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2076139166 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.125 % Norwegian covered bonds backed by residential Norwegian mortgages due 5 November 2029 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

CACIB

Credit Suisse

DZ Bank

Banco Santander

