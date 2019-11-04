COMMERZBANK AG - Sparebank1 Bolig € 1bn covered 2029
London, November 4
Post-stabilisation notice
5 November 2019
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS EUR 1,000,000,000 Norwegian Covered Bonds due 2029
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Sparebank1 Boligkreditt AS
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2076139166
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|0.125 % Norwegian covered bonds backed by residential Norwegian mortgages due 5 November 2029
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
CACIB
Credit Suisse
DZ Bank
Banco Santander
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
