Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
04.11.19
15:25 Uhr
5,705 Euro
+0,262
+4,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
04.11.2019 | 14:22
(129 Leser)
COMMERZBANK AG - Sparebank1 Bolig € 1bn covered 2029

PR Newswire

London, November 4

Post-stabilisation notice

5 November 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS EUR 1,000,000,000 Norwegian Covered Bonds due 2029

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Sparebank1 Boligkreditt AS
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS2076139166
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:0.125 % Norwegian covered bonds backed by residential Norwegian mortgages due 5 November 2029
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
CACIB
Credit Suisse
DZ Bank
Banco Santander

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


